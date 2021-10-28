COLUMN: Here's to the boys of autumn

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.