COLUMN: High-speed internet for TPWA on horizon

Remember the day when you didn’t have electricity and running water in your home? How about when you didn’t have adequate internet service? Remember trying to work from home using dial up?
If you and your family survived homeschooling, working from home, and movie and game streaming over the last couple of years and you have no qualms about joining the “Internet of Things,” you are among the fortunate few.
Some good news is worth a short happy dance. A couple of weeks ago, I opened an email to find a formal letter from the regional director of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Addressed to me and Mike Doublehead of Tahlequah Public Works Authority fame, the very first sentence read, “I am pleased to inform you that the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has approved your application for a $1,720,320 EDA investment to support the Fiber Optic Network Project.”
This is a grant the City of Tahlequah and TPWA have been working toward with the Eastern Oklahoma Development District for over a year. The project began well before that, with a series of discussions about our critical need for dependable, affordable, high-speed internet – preferably fiber – with enough capacity to support unknown future needs.
You may have noticed the same phenomenon we saw. Someone moved into town planning to work remotely from home, to support their consulting business, or to build an internet business using the internet as the backbone for that endeavor. High-speed internet with capacity and reliability to support a business isn’t available in much of our community. The new neighbors moved in, got settled, and before you knew it, they were moving back out again. The infrastructure to support their dream just doesn’t exist in much of our community.
The Department of Commerce is interested in job creation. The $1.7 million is intended to be used to build a fiber backbone through Tahlequah’s commercial district of Downing Street, Muskogee Avenue and in the Industrial Park. From this start, we can partner with a commercial entity – or several commercial entities – to encourage the provision of fiber service to the remainder of our community.
For years we’ve “known” that Tahlequah can’t compete in attracting traditional manufacturing jobs. We don’t have a railroad. We aren’t on the interstate system. Although we’ve had a good labor pool and natural resources, big manufacturers can’t afford our remote location. Manufacturing may be desirable, but we’ve finally hit that point where companies of a significant size are looking more directly for quality of life and solid high-speed internet.
There is much work to be done designing the right long-term solution for Tahlequah. There is some truth in “those who fail to plan, plan to fail.” According to news reports, the first commercial telephone system west of the Mississippi ran from Tahlequah to the Cherokee Nation Complex to Muskogee. A portion of the first phone line was strung from tree to tree.
We’ve recognized that waiting for service that will meet future needs to organically develop is not in our best interests. Thank you to the Feds for giving us a jump on the competition.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
