COLUMN: History replete with filibuster carve-outs, and Sinema, Manchin should follow suit

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are aiding the Republican push to disenfranchise voters across the country by choosing fealty to an archaic, and anti-democracy Senate rule known as the filibuster.
In 1963, Dr. King had written his letter from a Birmingham jail following his arrest for defying that city’s injunction against protesting the segregation ordinance. King’s letter was to a group of Birmingham clergy who opposed King’s approach of nonviolent civil disobedience as a strategy for fighting for civil rights. These moderate clergymen were willing to negotiate with those in the city power structure, and thus were assisting white segregationists. Comparisons have been made to moderates Manchin and Sinema, who are giving that same cover to Republicans as the party of voter suppression in many states.
Since the Supreme Court’s gutting of the 1965 Civil Rights Act, voter-restrictive laws have increased because the federal oversight provision, which required DOJ pre-clearance regarding any changes to state voter laws in areas with a history of racial discrimination, was eliminated from the act. Republican-controlled state legislatures, under the guise of electoral security, have been moving in the most anti-democracy direction that is reminiscent of many of the Jim Crow era.
We are in an era right now where democracy is in danger, with a large percentage of the GOP who still believe in the “stolen election” nonsense, with political violence becoming normalized by some. The overt racism combined with the continued spread of disinformation about the last election has resulted in a toxic, and dangerous framework for the American Republic.
As the Jan. 6 Committee continues their work to hold those accountable for the violent insurrection that unfolded on that day last year, there is an immediate need to remedy the GOP-led state legislature’s assault on democracy by a Senate carve-out of the filibuster in order to effect national voting rights legislation. Moderate views within the Democratic Party rank-and-file are suborning the disenfranchisement by the GOP.
“I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizens Councilor or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the White moderate who is more devoted to 'order' than to justice," wrote Dr. King in his Letter from a Birmingham Jail. Make no mistake: Manchin and Sinema have chosen order over justice.
Manchin had a sign on the Senate floor about how the U.S. Senate has never ended a debate with a simple majority vote. Manchin is now playing the Trump GOP card by using disinformation. U.S. Senate history is replete with examples of carve-outs of the filibuster to enact legislation or confirm presidential nominees. The Bush and Trump tax cuts were passed with a simple majority. Sen. Mitch McConnell successfully carved out the filibuster to get Supreme Court associate justices confirmed. And the Democratic Party rank and file has carved out the filibuster as well in 2013.
In an era where the Republican Party at the state level has already implemented voter suppression in states like Texas and Wisconsin – where hundreds of mail-in ballot applications have been rejected and a court ruling on removing voter drop boxes – the need to pass national voting rights legislation is of the utmost priority. If it is acceptable for the GOP to implement carve-outs of the filibuster to suit them, then why is it not acceptable for the Democrats to go nuclear to safeguard the most important foundation for a democracy in its darkest hour?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
