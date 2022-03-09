COLUMN: History suggests things won't end well for Putin

There is a question about how the punitive sanctions will impact President Vladimir Putin's decision-making. He has already recognized the independence of separatist provinces in Eastern Ukraine with Russian forces to support pro-Russian separatists. A trans-Atlantic coordinated effort to impose economic punitive measures on Russia is one thing, but the severity of those sanctions can be evaded by the wealthy oligarchical inner circle of Putin.
Extremely wealthy people are good at hiding money. It may only be the most extreme of sanctions on Russia – like export prohibitions on semiconductor chips, A.I., Bio-Tech, and major retaliatory actions on Russia's oil and gas sector – that could actually give Putin a moment of pause. But Putin is a desperate man right now in Russia. His approval ratings are low, and his autocratic style of governing may not be sustainable. Consider a disillusioned mass of Russian working class weary of Putin's oppressive regime, and the potential for revolution.
Six thousand Russian citizens have been arrested for protesting Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin seems to be winning the "hearts and minds'' of his people. New sanctions on the Russian central bank means Russia has no access to its cash reserves, and the ruble is worthless. Even the Swiss are sanctioning Russia. And Russia does need Western oil companies to be able to compete on the world stage. BP and Shell disconnected from Russia. The country's international credit rating has tanked. Russia has become an international pariah, as it should. There are long lines of Russian citizens lined up at ATMs.
Many Russian citizens might recall the February Revolution of 1917 during World War I. An armed uprising against the provisional government in 1917 of October in Russia was a result of the direction Russia was headed in the first World War, with so many devastating losses on the front. Suppose the war in Ukraine goes awry for Putin? Could we see a repeat of mutinies within the ranks of the Russian Army and Navy? That did happen in Russia in 1917 during the time of the February Revolt of that year, when the revolution was centered on Petrograd (St. Petersburg).
Lenin once said power was lying in the streets, just waiting for someone to pick it up. Back in 1917 in Russia, army leaders and government officials were saying if the Tsar would just abdicate, the domestic unrest in the country would subside. This is something for Putin to consider.
When he takes control of many Ukrainian cities, there will be a relentless Ukrainian insurgency. Ukrainians are not going to sit idly by while Russian soldiers occupy their cities. Russia has committed a large portion of its forces, and Ukrainian resistance has slowed the advance. But Putin will implement a major escalation. Russian troops have already suffered thousands of casualties, with economic punitive measures already causing damage in Russia. His rhetoric about the de-Nazification of Ukraine's government has been the subject of much scrutiny regarding Putin's state of mind.
Vladimir Putin will likely go the way of the late former president of Serbia, Slobodan Milosovec. Putin will have to answer to the international tribunal at the Hague. Russian forces have killed civilians in Ukraine. Milosevic waged an indiscriminate war on civilians in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 1990s. There was genocide in Kosovo. There are Russian troops questioning this invasion. And thousands of Russian protesters have been arrested in Russia.
I can only wonder why the rest of the world didn't rise up when Putin went into Chechnya and Georgia.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
