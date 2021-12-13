COLUMN: Holding false crime claimers accountable

This past week, a jury found actor Jussie Smollett guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police in the days after an alleged attack that has since been proved to be a hate crime hoax. The alleged incidents happened in 2019 when Smollett said he was attacked by two people wearing MAGA hats who threatened and assaulted him in Chicago.
At the time of the incident, many public figures and elected officials raced to Smollett's aid over the now-debunked claims. Then-Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., called the attack a "modern-day lynching," and similar claims were made by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
This is a typical example of the Aesop fable "The Boy Who Cried Wolf." In a way to gain attention, the boy continually cries wolf to trick local villagers into thinking a wolf is attacking the town's flock. When a wolf really does show up and attacks the flock, the boy cries for help and the villagers don't believe him, and the sheep are eaten by the wolf. In some versions of the tale, the boy is also eaten by the wolf.
There are different issues in this case that need to be considered. First, there really are many crimes against the innocent that occur every day, and sadly, many of them are hate-related crimes. When someone - especially someone who is famous or well-known - is the supposed victim, it is a story and should be deemed newsworthy. However, when media or other public officials or public figures comment, they ought to take personal responsibility to ensure they really have all the facts before making blind assumptions and jumping to the conclusion of judgment.
Unfortunately, this rush to guilt of a person or group is nothing new. Those now in middle-aged years and older may remember the 1970 case against Charles Manson for several murders, including actress Sharon Tate. What many may not remember is that the quick rush to judgment by an elected official almost resulted in the case being declared a mistrial.
In a meeting with reporters while in Denver, then-U.S. President Richard Nixon stated Manson was "guilty, directly or indirectly, of eight murders without reason." The next day, the LA Times ran a front-page headline that read "Manson Guilty, Nixon Declares." The next day, Manson somehow got a copy of the paper and began waving it in front of the jury.
With the avenue of social media and 24-hour news, it is easy to get opinions out for public view quickly, and sometimes within minutes, a statement can be seen around the world. Special care must be taken before commenting, especially by those who are influential and have large followings.
The second has to do with those who are "crying wolf" and making false accusations against another. This action goes against a basic commandment in most, if not all, of the world's religions and legal contexts of governments. The bearing of false witness against your neighbor and declaring a false crime creates a domino effect and is a cause of wasted financial resources and time, as well as anguish and suffering by many who are innocent.
These false accusations are often the result of a difference of political thought, jealousy, envy, or a way to get attention to oneself or to a cause. None of these are a good excuse, and there are ways to get attention for even good causes. Reporting false crimes and creating a hoax is illegal, and perpetrators of these crimes should be held accountable - especially well-known figures like Jussie Smollett.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
