COLUMN: Holiday: Life is short, so live to the fullest

As if the plot of an old movie jumped the screen and ran rampant through our streets, here we are feeling much more confident this side of COVID. True to the script, having danced near the flame, we're rejoicing at our near miss by celebrating life every chance we get.
What's the quote from Celestine Chua? "There's no next time. It's now or never." Collectively given an opportunity to come together, spend time with each other, experience old activities with new eyes and new understanding - we're in.
It started last spring as our old standards each returned, new and improved. The Red Fern Festival, graduation(s), Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, Fourth of July celebrations - each gathering, each reunion with family and friends a bit more special, a bit more dear. We have survived so far together and we'll meet what the future holds together. "Life is too short," we mutter to ourselves as we jump into the next experience.
Maybe this seems dramatic, but the excitement here on the brink of the first post-pandemic, fully-in-person Cherokee National Holiday can be felt in our community. Yes, some are grumbling in anticipation of crowded streets and long waits in restaurants. Yes, some are already putting in extra hours on the job to ensure our facilities and services are at their best, much like having to clean the baseboards before Mom hosts her book club. Attendance is expected to easily surpass the previous record, almost doubling that number when online participation is factored in. Never has Tahlequah had the opportunity to impress so many people in such a short period of time.
And like any good movie, trailers preceding the debut whet the appetite and build chatter. You've seen the street signs advertising the parade? Have you heard the personal invitation to the State of the Nation address from Chief Hoskin? Advertisements for fringed shawls and ribbon shirts are hard to miss on social media. Have you had a conversation that includes, "My sister arrives Wednesday from out of state for the holiday. She's never attended before." Some variation has been playing all over town this past week.
Lucky for those of us who live here, there are National Holiday events already underway. Want to attend the quilt or art shows? Hit those early on Thursday or Friday. Qualifiers for traditional games and softball tournaments may not be the final championship, but the level of competition is intense. Many events, including the State of the Nation, can be attended online for those who want to avoid the crowds and traffic. Don't let this one pass you by, regardless of whether you're a Cherokee citizen. We celebrate life together.
Afterward, rest up fast. Football season is upon us. Homecomings, Spyder Bikers, and Halloween are next in line. Halfway and ho-hum are not in the works this year. Remember an article from two years ago encouraging touch-free trick-or-treating? Social media was full of devices you could build with PVC pipe to dispense candy to the little ones while keeping your 6-foot safety perimeter intact. We've learned second chances aren't promised. Life is short; live it large.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.