There are so many of them out there. You know the ones, they’re different. They are those people who have the creative gene that allows them to pluck a handful of weeds out of a bar ditch, work some magic with random things around the house, and voila! – their house has beautiful fall décor.
Of course, there are quite a number us who struggle with holiday decorations and events. We ultimately learn to lean on the internet for ideas and instruction when we can’t con our more creative friends and family to ride to our rescue.
Here come the holidays, starting with Halloween at the end of this month and, once again, COVID-19 is adding a whole different level of complexity. We’ve already learned this year that literally everything we want to do takes consideration, modification, communication and collaboration. It frustrates the spur-of-the-moment folks among us. Preplanning takes time, but it works.
TDP published information from the CDC about having a safe Halloween. The Recovery Taskforce will be rolling out with their recommendations. In the meanwhile, now is the time to start thinking about costumes and events because literally everything takes longer and more effort this year. Are you going to participate in Halloween? Can you do it safely? Can you make it fun?
If you have small children, there are two sides to those questions. How does trick-or-treat translate for the kids? And, how do we provide an experience for the neighborhood kids?
As you’re planning costumes, whether for the youngsters or yourself, remember to factor a cloth mask into the design. Those plastic things you buy aren’t going to give you any protection if you are going to be out at an event. It’s important that you don’t try to put a plastic mask over a cloth mask. That means that you may need to search the internet for a cloth mask with a clown grin, or a cat nose and mouth, or a pirate’s grimace with a gold tooth or two. Or you may have to break down and call your creative friend for help making the right mask for the costume.
On the giving-out-candy side, you really don’t want a bunch of strangers milling around on your front porch with you bending close to them to interact and make the candy drop. That’s fun, but not safe right now.
There are ideas out there on the internet – good ones, too. If you’re a handy person, you may want to create a candy chute or other mechanical method to make the handoff. Another idea is decorating a folding table set on your walk or driveway and packaging the candy into individual sacks, solo cups, or inflated disposable gloves (for those wanting spooky).
On the internet I saw a pumpkin theme with orange table cover, black skirting, and pumpkin leaf sacks lining the walk. There was a ghost table with white table cover, ragged white skirting, and balloon ghosts in the shrubbery. Pick a theme and you can do it in style. If you have a Halloween inflatable, you already have a theme on hand. You can’t stay in your house and wait for your bell to ring, but you still get to admire costumes and talk to the kiddos from a few feet away.
There’s still time to make this a great safe experience for you and all the family and neighbors you love. Start planning. It’s fun!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
