I tend to overdo it, which is why occasionally strange ailments pop up. This is also why I need my swimming, even if I have pneumonia or something worse at the moment. The doctor mentioned a possibility – a complex word that started with “lymph.” I’ve been taking my pills and hoping for the best.
Most mornings, I spend about an hour organizing my work day, or perhaps write a column, then swim until about 8:30. As of Friday, I had been feeling a bit better after my round of antibiotics, although the lymph nodes under my jaw are still swollen, whatever that means. But there’s always a perverse choice for me: Cough up a lung in public due to pneumonia or long COVID, or whatever has its hold, or sit in a wheelchair courtesy of psoriatic arthritis.
The humidity is so high in the natatorium at NSU that there is always a mist hovering over the water at 7 a.m. this time of year, until the fans clear it out. It doesn't bother me in the least. It looks like a gigantic steam room, or on days when the temperature variant between water and air is significant, a tropical rain forest. A visitor who had consumed a certain type of mushroom might imagine exotic birds calling and heavy leaves rustling, or at least a Martin Denny record playing in the background (and I just dated myself in spectacular fashion). I’ve tried taking photos of this phenomenon, but they never work out.
The other day, I said to the lifeguard as I was walking around the deck to set up in my lane, “The fog comes on little cat feet.” She looked around, possibly for the cat, and then at me, as if I were crazy, or had gotten into those mushrooms. I said, hopefully, “Sandburg?” The look turned to one of concern; she may have suspected the old woman was about to have a psychotic break. Just a half hour earlier, I had heard a chick ask someone if Nikola Tesla was Elon Musk’s stepdad. It’s a new world.
I appreciate the concern I’ve been shown by friends the past few months as I’ve battled to regain (or at least improve) my health. Getting a definitive diagnoses is rough, though, and it never helps any situation when something like pneumonia – which I've had at least four times – kicks in. Lately, I've coughed so much I expected to hear a wet “splat” and see a pinkish, fleshy thing glistening on the floor. All things considered, I probably should not have attempted the symphony in Oklahoma City Saturday night, though we left at intermission, or the immersive Van Gogh exhibit Sunday. But it was so worth it, and I got a pair of “Starry Nights” leggings for two bucks, while Chris scored a dozen prints for 24 cents apiece.
The repeated rasping prompted Chris to concoct the cough elixir he’d been threatening to throw together for a week. He did this while I was working Monday evening. To give him credit, he has been trying very hard to be understanding, and hasn’t even accused me of trying to mask his snoring with my incessant hacking. But it proved to me he is his father’s son.
Although Chris’ mom was a nurse, it was his dad who came up with the strange home remedies, always prefacing the administration of them with, “I read somewhere…“ I would always tell him I was not aware that he read anything, since he spent most of his time listening to Rush Limbaugh on his headset. Or as Mom once put it sardonically, “That man is either on his ass in front of the television, or on his knees in church.” Pop was one of those Catholics who managed to attend daily Mass. Perhaps that is where he received his inspiration for his strange home cures. For years, when his parents would come for their annual two-week visit, Pop forced me to eat 10 raisins — not nine or 11, but precisely 10 — soaked in vodka, once a day at a certain time. He claimed it would ease my arthritis. I never noticed a difference.
In the case of the cough syrup, it may have been the placebo effect, but I think it worked. I took some when I started my evening cycle of work as interim sports editor, and didn’t cough at all. Then, after I finished reading copy, I took some more and went to bed at about 10:30. I awoke around 2:30, braying like an irate donkey, took yet another dose, and promptly stopped. When I got up at 6:15, I coughed again, took more, and ceased hacking.
I don’t know all the ingredients of his recipe, but four were bourbon, honey, ginger and Cayenne pepper. Since I’m the original “this-looks-like-pee” girl when it comes to that proverbial glass of water, I’d have to say I’m a skeptic. A few friends – most of them are in the medical profession –explained the properties of the spices. One threw in the comment that I was still coughing, but didn't notice because I was drunk. I found that amusing, since a tablespoon of alcohol isn’t going to do much of anything to anyone, even one of the hard-core Baptists in my family. We have a high tolerance for both BS and booze.
I’ll say this, though: The stuff has a kick, and I’m sure the taste would turn off some people. But it’s better than the castor oil my grandmother sometimes forced down our throats. She said that, and a spoon of honey, would take care of “whatever ails you.” If anyone has any ideas on kitchen cabinet cures for nuisance nodes, drop me a line.
