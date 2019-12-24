The homelessness crisis is one of the most preventable things that we, as a society, have allowed ourselves to be bullied into by the courts and the quasi-scientists on the left and in the psychological profession. They demanded that all of the state mental hospitals be emptied and closed, then lamented the tens of thousands of homeless people who suddenly appeared on the streets across the country. More recently, they have said that interfering with the "rights" of the homeless, comprised primarily of the drug-addicted and the mentally-ill, are more important than the rights on regular citizens to go to and from work, and to live without constant threats from those who are no covered by the laws governing those citizens. Add to that are the thousands, or is it hundreds of thousands? We aren't allowed to know how many "undocumented-workers" are living in those areas and camping in the streets, as well.
And, why is this a left-coast and liberal big-city phenomenon? Because that is what sanctuary status creates in the way of a living environment. Then, you can add to that the problem that families move-out rather than live under such conditions, and then everything is bought-up at bargain prices by the rich. Those properties are either converted into ghettos (I'm a Jew, so I can use that term) for the poor who can't complain, or gated-communities for those who can afford to live there. Over time, only the very wealthy and the very poor who serve the rich live there, and everyone else lives on the street. And, it isn't because we don't spend billions every year on programs for the homeless, because we do, and the problem only gets worse. Well, in all of the blue states and Democrat-controlled cities, anyway.
For some strange reason, the rates of homelessness in red states and areas is much, much lower, except when the homeless move south for the winter, as many do. The solution to the homelessness problem? If I knew that, I would be in charge, wouldn't I? But there are some things that can be done. We could find out exactly who these people are by going to them and asking them. Then, we could send health, psychological and addiction services directly to them, bypassing the many state and federal bureaucracies who slow services and siphon-off the funds along the way. We could also send federal marshals to arrest everyone involved in passing, signing and-or enforcing laws that are in direct violation of federal law. And that would absolutely include all of the governors, mayors and judges who attempt to enforce such illegal laws. A stint in a federal prison might help many of them see why violating federal law is, well in a word, illegal. Then again, with many of those people, they probably wouldn't get it even then. Which is what qualifies them to run everything, of course. At least, according to them.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
