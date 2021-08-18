COLUMN: Homelessness a bigger problem here than some may think

Maya Angelou may have said it best: “The ache for home lives in all of us.” Most of us understand when Dorothy clicks her heels together, closes her eyes, and repeats, “There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home.” While it’s not required, "home" generally implies a roof, walls, safety, and shelter to which you add friends and family, love, and acceptance.
Does Tahlequah have enough housing for all income levels? I’m guessing the answer is no, even if builders have been scrambling to expand our housing options. We’re growing, with more jobs and more families looking to relocate into the midlands. Property values and rental rates are climbing rapidly. Are we about to price lower-income, entry-level families out of the market?
Two years ago, when I was campaigning, I heard that Tahlequah didn’t have adequate affordable housing. Recent conversations within the Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team – which was formed to try to address homelessness in Tahlequah – indicate that we’re slipping backward. You see, regularly attending the TROT meetings are resource officers from our school systems. These are the people who attempt to meet the needs of students who don’t have basic resources to support academic learning.
Conversations about homelessness aren’t limited to those who sleep on the streets. Homelessness includes those who are couchsurfing, living until they wear out their welcome with one friend or family member after another. We like to think all our children have a home, but that’s not the case. According to resource officers, literally hundreds of children in and around Tahlequah are surfing. When they move, it’s frequently out of their school district. These kids attend multiple schools in a year. It doesn’t take a genius to see the long-term damage.
Tahlequah doesn’t have a Housing Authority – an entity that monitors housing needs compared with inventory, that searches for resources for low-income residents and works to develop incentives for builders and remodelers. While the City of Tahlequah doesn’t have the ability to develop properties, it’s not a problem we can ignore. In searching for solutions, we have done a lot of research and talked to many people at multiple governmental agencies. With the national infusion of cash from CARES and the American Rescue Plan, more programs are available.
At this point, talks about our housing needs are just that – talks. I’m asking our councilors to consider what components are missing and how best we can facilitate change. We can publicize information, we can encourage building new developments and infill properties, we can consider our existing city codes to find and address barriers. In our community, I know there are many who have given this topic some thought. I would love to hear your ideas.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
