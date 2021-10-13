COLUMN: Hospital trustees play key role in NHS operations

What does it matter, anyway? Why should you be interested in who the trustees for the Tahlequah Hospital Authority – doing business as Northeastern Health Systems – are?
To begin with, the quote of the executive VP of Northeastern Health Systems in the Tahlequah Daily Press a week or so ago was wrong. The beneficiary of the trust isn’t the mayor and council; it is the city of Tahlequah – in other words, you, the residents of Tahlequah. You are the reason our hospital and its related businesses exist. Because the City Council was elected to represent you, the mayor and council appoint trustees to watch over your assets, protect your interests, and provide the best possible health care system to our community.
Seven trustees serve staggered five-year terms. One or two term out each May. Is it an easy job? No. This city trust has budgeted revenue for this year of almost $120 million, and yet there are cash flow concerns that require tough decisions. Personnel morale during the long pandemic surges has been of utmost importance. Keeping up with medical technology and procedure improvements is an ongoing challenge. Providing new technology and attracting talented specialists is required to compete in an ever-changing, complex health care environment.
Luckily, our trustees don’t have to manage the hospital and other businesses on a day-to-day basis. They have hired professionals who direct and interact with the medical professionals, administrative professionals, support staff, and contractors as they go about their business. Our trustees review and approve or reject the proposals and negotiated contracts negotiated by administration. They approve debt issuances and property purchases. They provide direction to those professionals, setting the course for our future. They approve salaries, benefit packages, and performance bonuses for upper administration.
According to Oklahoma statutes, trustees of a public trust are public officials, meaning they take the same oath of office as elected officials. They have a primary fiduciary responsibility to protect and grow the body of the trust. They are prohibited from being paid for their service, although expenses are reimbursed. Those who serve as trustees have a heart for public service. Luckily, as public officials of a public entity, state statutes also protect them from personal liability suits.
Trustees are the connection between the community and medical system. They ensure that open records requests are responded to in a timely manner and help answer questions you may have. Their meetings are generally at 5 p.m. the second Monday of each month, and are open to the public.
Your current trustees are Mike Watkins, Gary Harrington, Carol Choate, Judy Williams, Susan Plumb, Dr. Charles Gosnell, and representing the City Council, Stephen Highers. Three have terms that have expired: Williams, Plumb, and Gosnell. In six more months, Choate's term will expire. Four of the seven have been serving for over 19 years. It is time to stabilize the trustee board by making appointments.
As mayor, I don’t have a vote on questions before the City Council unless I need to break a tie. If you want to weigh in with your thoughts about trustees and governance of your hospital system, an email to your councilor, or to all of us before the November meeting would be encouraged. With the rough dividing lines being Muskogee Avenue and Choctaw Street, Bree Long represents the northeast quadrant of the city: ward1@cityoftahlequah.com; Keith Baker represents the southeast: keith.baker@cityoftahlequah.com; Stephen Highers represents the southwest: ward3@cityoftahlequah.com; and Trae Ratliff represents the northwest: trae.ratliff@cityoftahlequah.com. My email address is mayor@cityoftahlequah.com.
Your council and trustees both serve with the goal of improving our community. There is work to be done.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
