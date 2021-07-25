Last Wednesday, when I was doing an official TDP update on Facebook, I noticed a post from John Yeutter, which touted the fact that it was "National Hot Dog Day." Hot dogs aren't exactly keto, although Aldi has some pretty respectable keto buns, but I sent John's meme in a text to my husband, anyway. We yielded to temptation. It had been a coon's age since we had enjoyed Chris' chili cheese coneys, a dish in which he takes great pride.
The next day, Pam Moore posted that it was National Nude Day. Suffice it to say I shucked no duds to celebrate this occasion, and I informed Pam her efforts to force friends out of their fabric would likely come to naught. While the hot dogs tasted good, the nakedness would not be in good taste. I can't imagine who would relish the sight of a 61-year-old woman traipsing around in her birthday suit. I've seen optional-nude beaches, both in Florida and in Greece, and my husband is correct: Most people look better in clothes than out of them. (It turns out Pam was a few days late and several bare bottoms short: Nude Day was July 14, apparently.)
There is a day for everything, and I mean that literally. This is something we at the Press have known for years, thanks to the website brownielocks.com. This might be a site young Girl Scouts can have fun with, but we find it useful as well, in terms of story ideas. Regular readers have noticed that we often do stories on allocated months, weeks and days; in fact, we did a story on Hot Dog Day, although we eschewed the nudie one. We get the ideas from this website, which keeps regular tabs on such things.
Some of these "holidays" are well-known. Most people realize February is Black History Month and American Heart Month, the latter owing to the presence of Valentine's Day on the 14th. But it's also Great American Pies Month, National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, National Hot Breakfast Month, and Spay/Neuter Awareness Month. These topics we have taken on over the years - sometimes more than once, since I'm forgetful, and some on staff are too lazy to do an archive search. February is National Condom Month, and we even produced a story on that subject, which won an award. Or maybe it was the clever graphic of colored condoms spilling from a gumball machine that caught the judges' eyes.
Some February holidays are not fodder for a family newspaper. While Spunky Old Broads Month might give me a chance to strut my own stuff, I'm not sure we could find other women to quote. While I certainly advocate returning carts to the supermarket, I'm not sure we could build a full-length story around that sage bit of advice. I'm not sure a story on National Time Management Month would be a good use of our time. As for National Marijuana Month? We'd need a 12-part series just to get in a single quote from every dispensary and grow operation in the county.
January is typically a slow month at newspapers. Criminals are holed up for a while after the holidays, and it's too cold for some of the locals to get into too much trouble. So it's a good thing we have topics like National Skating Month, National Soup Month, National Hot Tea Month, Teen Driving Awareness Month, and National Stalking Awareness Month to keep us busy. We thought long and hard about tackling Self-Love Month when President Trump was still in office - he'd appreciate that! - and discarded Menudo Month when the Mexican restauranteer we tried to interview said the soup wasn't popular in his joint. We never even considered raising a stink with National Cheesy Sock Month, or a foray into International Wealthy Mentality Month, since wealth is not a subject any journalist can wrap his head around.
March has some good options as well. One year when I was looking through the offerings to make an assignment and landed upon Employee Spirit Month, one of the reporters mumbled, "You're such a goober." That gave me an idea; I checked, and lo and behold, March is National Goober Month. It is also National Ethics Awareness Month, and that same reporter wanted to exclusively interview politicians for a story - and of course, it never materialized due to lack of sources. It's easy enough to find sources, though, for National Irish Month; we need only walk up the street to the Boyle pawnshop. We've tried, without much luck, to find gals willing to talk about National Breast Implant Awareness Month; perhaps we should have tried interviewing men instead, asking: "Are you aware, perhaps from personal observation, of any women who have had boob jobs?" Teddye Snell once did a decent story on National Umbrella Month, even bamboozling subjects by referring to them as bumbershoots. We've fallen back on Women's History Month a few times, and the Cherokee Nation helpfully provided information on a program they have for Problem Gambling Awareness Month. A proposed story on National On-Hold Month is still on hold.
April is my birthday month, and not coincidentally, the month for April Fool's Day. Stories on the latter matter have gotten journalists into legal trouble over the years, so we avoid them, by and large. But Alcohol Awareness Month is always grist for the mill - and from the still, and after all, most journos know plenty about alcohol and the abuse thereof. April is both Autism Awareness Month and Autism Acceptance Month, which seems like the natural order of things. For Car Care Month, it's usually easy to find people who will talk, though people are more reticent these days about Confederate History Month. The much-discussed Holy Humor Month always gets jettisoned out of fear someone will get offended. Garden Month grew into a story, and Grilled Cheese Month melted into a decent piece. We avoided National Knuckles Down Month out of fear of getting beat up over it. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is serious stuff, and one of the few we address every year.
Now that I have your attention, though, I must disappoint you. Next week, we'll move on to May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.