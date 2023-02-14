COLUMN: House is doing down wrong path

It seems as though the U.S. House of Representatives is becoming more like the British House of Commons.
Although it was anticipated, and should be expected, that the lower chamber of Congress will be more raucous than the ostensibly more collegial and deliberative Senate, it is simultaneously a surprise that jeers are becoming the norm during the State of the Union addresses, and something that was going to become more common.
It is possible that some incidents escape my memory, but it seems like the decline in decorum started with Republican Congressman Joe Wilson's yelling, "You lie!" during Barack Obama's 2009 speech to Congress. Wilson was reprimanded, and it felt as if the incident would become just another entry on the list of isolated incidents that didn't presage a trend. But a year later, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito attempted a more subtle, but still overt, rebuke of Obama. A sitting justice being caught on camera mouthing the words "not true" in response to a president's describing his disagreement with one of the court's decisions seemed to strike another blow against propriety.
There have been others along the way who have made their own contributions to the development of what is quickly becoming the new normal. Nancy Pelosi should not have theatrically ripped apart her copy of Donald Trump's remarks after his third State of the Union. In both substance and delivery, the speech was terrible. But there are better and more dignified ways of expressing disagreement, no matter how deep and profound it is, than to be so deliberately demonstrative in public on that occasion.
In defense of Alito and Pelosi, they were not disruptive and were expressing their genuine thoughts and feelings. That is probably even true of Joe Wilson, although he seemed to be an emotionally unbalanced individual, regardless of his level of sincerity.
Now we have two members of Congress who are, in their own way, sincere when they start yelling, screaming, and heckling the president of the United States, as he speaks to every constitutional official who makes up the federal government. What they are sincere about isn't policy or their political philosophies. What they truly seem to want, and even need, is attention. That is what they sincerely seek and what better way to get it than to use the shamelessness that is so integral to their personalities to get it. They both seem to be incapable of embarrassment and appear practiced in repressing feelings of regret. Of course, that is assuming they are even familiar with the concepts of remorse or guilt.
Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah, did not scream and yell at Biden like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert did. But he did give a pretty good impression of a pathological liar, when trying to appear indignant when his plans to "pull [Social Security] up by the roots and get rid of it" were mentioned by the president from the podium.
It may be tempting to think misbehavior is confined to the State of the Union events. But to come to that conclusion, you would have to ignore the fact that one Republican had to hold back his Republican colleague, Mike Rogers, to stop him from attacking Matt Gaetz during the contentious election for Speaker of the House.
Even if you think the relatively understated reproaches of Alito and Pelosi fall into the unfortunate category, rather than them doing lasting damage, the behavior of Greene, Boebert, Rogers, and Gaetz clearly indicate the House is going down the wrong path.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
