Since 1971, housing has been a basic human right, as ascribed to in the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights. Yet we have homeless citizens.
Tahlequah’s housing is beyond the means of some workers, due in part to minimum wage being flat for 12 years. It isn’t just a Tahlequah problem. Nationwide, in 93 percent of counties, full-time employees on minimum wage of $7.25 per hour cannot afford rent. And not everyone can even work. Some disabled workers receiving Social Security Disability Income live on about $800 monthly. Rising home values carry a downside: Fewer people can afford the rent increase that goes along with it. Housing affordability is a problem.
Homelessness is more common than you might think among college students. One summer, when I was a financially-struggling single mom, I gave up my apartment and camped out for three months to use my limited resources to get through college and take care of my child’s needs. My son thought it was an excellent adventure. Years later, my son was again homeless. He had a college degree, but then a disabling brain injury made him unproductive as a worker. No employer could use him. He survived on the kindness of friends and strangers. As a parent, there are few things worse than the concern that after you die, your helpless child will have no one who cares about him. Another anguish is when a disabled loved one refuses help, perhaps out of shame or because of paranoia.
According to stats, about a third of all homelessness nationwide is correlated with psychiatric disorders. Over half a million people are homeless on average. Substance abuse is common. Poverty is almost always implicated.
We’re blaming the victim when we judge people on the streets, but that isn’t a functional approach to solving the problem. Getting homeless people out of sight isn’t a fair solution; they have just as much right as anyone else to sit on a park bench, use the sidewalks, or occupy public recreation places. It is difficult and unkind to criminalize the use of public spaces in a way that disproportionately disfavors people who are living in poverty.
The country of Finland is eliminating homelessness by turning emergency shelters into long-term shelters. Finland nongovernmental organizations buy distressed apartments and make them safe to live in. In Tahlequah, Habitat for Humanity recognizes that housing is a solution. There are other shelters for short-term use. The Salvation Army and Cherokee Nation help with temporary shelter. And Help In Crisis provides temporary safe housing for domestic violence victims as they transition away from abusive living situations.
On the national policy front, there are ideas about alleviating homelessness with a universal basic income of about $2,000 a month. Alaska has something similar already. California has a basic stipend for pregnant women. We solve homelessness by solving poverty and by creating robust mental health care systems. It helps when we extend substance abuse treatment beyond merely those who can afford to pay for it themselves. And the solutions need to be on the broadest scale possible, since homeless people are more geographically fluid.
Rather than hiding the symptoms of a patchworked mental health system, patchworked services and poverty, we should do the compassionate heart work of creating safe affordable housing as a minimum. Those who work with homeless citizens have ideas about not just filling the unmet gaps, but actually designing and implementing comprehensive solutions to stabilize people in poverty. We should dare to dream of it. That would be good for business, and for people suffering on a basic level.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
