There is sort of a rusty, dusty, and rarely-noticed provision in the Fourteenth Amendment, basically providing that someone who engages in rebellion and insurrection cannot thereafter hold public office unless two-thirds of Congress votes to override.
The Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3, reads, "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."
It means that if someone plots a failed coup before having most of Congress on their side, they are forever prevented from holding office in the U.S. government. It effectively works like, "If you're going to overthrow the government, you should make sure that you have lined up your congressional delegations in advance." While it is clear that Trump tried to get a congressional insurrection team from within, he failed to do so "big enough." Congress abrogated that by finishing its business that night after the riot.
Essentially every government job since 1947 involves taking an oath of fealty. President Harry Truman expanded loyalty oaths to prevent Communist Party members from working as employees or office-holders in the U.S. government.
In observing Trump's long game, there's a clue in some advance-range planning that took place before Trump lost the election. In October 2020, just before Biden won, Trump issued "Executive Order on Creating Schedule F In The Excepted Service." It essentially allows Trump to appoint, and fire at will, thousands of federal employees. He wanted to bypass competitive hiring, which is based on merit, education, test performance, and suitability of qualifications. Trump wanted to fire policy workers at will.
In essence, the shiny package of entertainment called "The Apprentice" would be implemented to compel career federal policymakers to be loyal to Trump the person, instead of being loyal to federal regulations that flesh out implementing laws passed by Congress. Readers can find out more about Executive Order 13957.
The Office of Personnel Management directed federal agencies to identify the policymaking jobs and comply by Jan. 19, 2021. Thirteen days before "hiring and termination at will" went fully operational, the Capitol insurrection occurred. It failed to put Trump back in the national chairmanship. Two days after taking office, one of the first things Biden did was revoke the crazy plan to politicize all those thousands of policy jobs. Career civil servants no longer served at the president's whim. The structure of independent thoughtful analysis remains intact.
Trump could run America by two routes: Be elected in 2024, or interject himself into the position of leadership by cleverly-applied force. The Jan. 6 takeover didn't work to transform the federal workforce into his acolytes, but it was a close call, thanks to federal workers who ran out the clock before Trump replaced them with his dayworkers.
Trump didn't successfully legitimize assuming the Oval Office, despite attacking election sanctity in advance, supplanting the Electoral College with his statesmen, and implementing on-the-spot hiring and firing of legions of federal prosecutors, and many more. If his takeover ruse had succeeded, his stated dream of being "President for Life" might have been realized.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
