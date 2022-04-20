COLUMN: How divided GOP is will affect midterms

To those of us in the Democratic Party, there is a concern about what a midterm loss could mean on Capitol Hill.
Some weeks ago, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, declared the Republican Party was agenda-free. And more recently, the Republican National Committee declared the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as a legitimate political discourse while censuring Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney due to their service on the House Jan. 6 panel. My concern about a Republican majority in the House and Senate is rooted in the politics of retaliation.
It would seem to be a foregone conclusion that in the event of a GOP dominance of both houses, the Republican rank-and-file will ultimately scrub the Jan. 6 House Committee. And any deal regarding voting rights legislation won’t have any life at all in the event of a transition to a Democratic Party minority status. The intraparty opposition that surrounded the filibuster negated any possibility of success with Sens. Joe Manchin’s and Kyrsten Sinema’s fealty to the archaic Senate rule.
And what will the ridiculous culture wars look like should the GOP be cast again as the majority party? The culture wars are already very ludicrous indeed.
The Democratic Party is aware of a future of the Republican Party as the rift between McConnell and Donald J. Trump continues to potentially undermine the GOP’s chances in the upcoming midterms, as well as the Republican primaries. There is the possibility, for example, that the nomination of too many Trump far-right extremists could be disastrous for the party. This would seem to indicate it would be wise for GOP primary candidates to sidestep any conflict between Republican Party leaders.
McConnell is serious about backing candidates against unelectable GOP hopefuls who are of the MAGA variety. There is a McConnell-endorsed Political Action Committee that is giving support to incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Trump wants to see Murkowski primaried because the Alaska senator voted to convict Trump in the second impeachment trial.
There are GOP candidates who refuse to be drawn into the Trump-McConnell dispute, and Rep. Tim Ryan is drawing interest from “Never Trump” Republicans as well as independents. It seems as if Trump is still the No. 1 individual within the GOP, who is asserting the most control of the party itself.
Ultimately, with Trump’s Svengali hold on the GOP, how is it possible for Republican candidates to not insert themselves into the McConnell-Trump divide? And not only is Trump’s involvement in endorsing candidates a departure from previous ex-presidents, Trump’s current rhetoric could be a liability in terms of GOP unity.
Trump exhorted about the strategy to endorse his own GOP allies that he is hoping will primary against his enemies. Trump’s popularity with Republicans notwithstanding, extremist candidates could be a problem during the primary season. In an evenly-divided Senate, every race does matter. Maybe the McConnell-Trump schism is actually more watered down than it appears.
McConnell has resisted the urge to speak of Trump directly. McConnell isn’t pushing back against every Trump-backed candidate such as Herschel Walker. And McConnell has indicated he would support Trump should Trump win the 2024 presidential nomination. In the Republican arena at the moment, candidates have a fine line to tread.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has rebuked Trump’s claim that he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election. And while Pence was correct when he conceded the vice president does not possess the power to unilaterally reject election results, Pence has remained reticent on the subject of his own party’s election lies. Will voters let Pence have it both ways?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
