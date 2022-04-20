COLUMN: How divided GOP is will affect midterms

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.