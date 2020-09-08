It is difficult to avoid the topic of the impending presidential election when providing political commentary. It is the subject of a large share of airtime on news networks and takes up more space than almost any other topic in newspapers and magazines.
Though it is possible to customize your experience on sites like Facebook and Twitter, social media may manage to be still worse for most people, at least in terms of trying to escape the political chatter that comes along with electing a president. Despite a determined effort, this column is also focused on what may happen on Nov. 3. Then again, it may be more accurate to say it is focused on the election that is already taking place and, more ominously, may not be settled until a few days after the third day of November.
North Carolina is mailing out ballots. Other states will follow shortly after. And because deadlines vary from state to state on when those absentee ballots must be returned, it is likely there will not be a definitive answer to the question of who will be president until after election day.
The national media is not saying often enough that the delay in knowing is not a sign of chicanery. It is regrettable that President Trump sees to be doing everything possible to sow the seeds of doubt about the near inevitability of slightly prolonged counts in some states, but states have different rules, processes and procedures for counting ballots. More importantly, they also have different rules for which ballots will be counted, depending on when they arrive at the election board - or whatever facility a state has designated.
Some states require ballots be received by a certain time on election day. Some states allow for ballots sent, bearing a U.S. Postal Service postmark to prove it, by election day. That means there could be a lag time measured in days after election day before legal, legitimate, genuine ballots are available to even be counted, much less before they are counted. That is foreseen, understood, and is nowhere near unprecedented. It must not be assumed it is an indication that there is a problem in a state, a group of states, or with the entire election.
Because most data suggest that Democrats are more likely to vote by mail this election cycle, most speculation about the possible scenarios related to that almost unavoidable situation involve vote counts that show Trump with a higher vote count on the night of the election, with Joe Biden making up significant ground, and even passing Trump, in a few states over the next 48-72 hours as the absentee ballots are counted. Unfortunately, it is also being speculated that many will try to claim victory for Trump based on those early returns and discount the valid ballots that are counted over the next several days. That is tantamount to trying to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of voters who chose to vote absentee and waited until near the end of the legal period for submission of their ballots for them to be counted.
To put it simply, it is not likely we will know who has won the presidential election the night of Nov. 3. Whichever candidate is trailing in the number of votes cast amongst that have been counted by that date will still have a chance to overcome that deficit as real, and legally submitted, ballots are counted for a few days after. Be patient. Our democracy is worth the wait.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.