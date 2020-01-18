I've mentioned "sneak-eating," whereby the culprit waits until the backs of others in the household are turned, then gobbles down every morsel in sight, and proceeds to cover his tracks by hiding wrappers and other evidence of the crime.
I've explained how my son had stuffed dozens of Little Debbie snack cake wrappers behind my filing cabinet when he was in high school - a cellophane trove discovered only when I switched offices. And I added that my husband was "too defiant" to sneak-eat. Folks, I was wrong. It seems there's no level to which a man won't stoop when his wife has placed him on a diet he initially volunteered to follow, but without the merest fraction of sincerity.
My rheumatologist knows I've been off and on the "food wagon" since I began seeing him in 2003. If during an appointment, I tip the scales a few pounds heavier than I did the last time, he will politely suggest that whatever I did to cause the gain, I should probably stop. Several years ago, I had a particularly bad spell. (I think I'm old enough now to employ the phrase "had a spell" - one I remember both my grandmothers using to denote various degrees and types of illness.)
It's not unusual for me to fail miserably at New Year's resolutions, which are always to maintain a decent weight, eat healthy food, exercise, and be kinder to others. I repeat the process during Lent, when I often hit a brick wall. I've been trying to get back on track with my keto diet since we rolled into 2020, but it hasn't been easy, especially with my new "regional editor" duties. The question is how long I can keep my husband on the same track.
When a wife announces she's "going on a diet," a decent husband will offer to go along for the ride. Only a real horse's behind would expect a working woman to prepare two or three meals every day just so he could have his marbled steak and butter-and-sour-cream-drenched baked potato. With keto, the steak is OK, and so is the butter and sour cream. But the tater needs to go the way of the dinosaur, replaced with a hunk of cauliflower. I know, I know - but you'd be surprised how you can get accustomed to it, especially when you mash it.
In any case, it's been my observation that most men start regretting their tandem diet pledges about the same time the first hunger pangs hit. At that point, they're willing to throw in the towel and replace it with a napkin stained with grease, ketchup and chocolate milk. Or in my husband's case, these Belgian waffle-looking round cookies with some kind of sticky substance in between that he picked up at Costco. You have to sort of tear them with your teeth, and they are surprisingly addicting.
These days, the word "diet" is out of vogue. Instead, we aim for good nutrition - healthy eating habits we can keep for the rest of our lives. Most nutritionists tell us to close our ears to the keening wails of the corporate corn industry, which has given us high-fructose corn syrup - a product blamed for the scourge of "belly fat." But even without an expert to coach us along, common sense suggests opting for foods as close to their natural state as possible - these days, called "paleo" - is the best way to go.
Eating right means shunning cheeseburgers and shakes; anything with a label bearing lots of ingredients you can't pronounce; sugary treats, like my famous pies, cakes, cookies and candies; an overabundance of starchy breads and pastas; and anything fried in "bad fat." And, for some purists, it means eschewing pork. On the keto diet, pork is fine and dandy, which is one reason my husband doesn't complain too much when we go for long stretches of keto. If bacon can be consumed, he's moderately tolerant.
Several years ago, I decided to curtail the pork consumption, due to whatever diet I was following at the time. My husband insisted: "You find one of those nutritionists who will let me eat pork!" I did find one who commended the occasional slice of bacon, but the problem was, my husband would never agree to consume just one slice in a sitting. He would require at least four to sate his craving. One measly slice would be viewed as a sacrilege - like the affront my sister, Lisa, used to commit against bacon when we were kids. She used to pick the fat off the bacon, and eat only the "lean" part. Which means each slice of bacon was reduced to a smidgen about the size of a thumbnail that has NOT been augmented at a local salon. I've often suspected this peculiar habit explains why, at 57, my sister can still wear a size 3.
But back to the sneak-eating. Although most diets allow generous meals every day plus snacks, they are bereft of the kinds of cuisine most Americans crave. By that I mean sweets. Keto has mitigated my husband's formerly defiant attitude, which used to be colored with a bit of shame; he would place his body between the stove and myself so I couldn't see how many slices of bacon were sizzling away. But there are other things besides sweets that are frowned upon in any weight loss program.
One evening, when I took an unexpected break from work, I went downstairs and entered the living room, and noticed a quick and furtive movement by my husband, and heard what I recognized as the clink of ice against a glass. "What are you drinking?" I demanded, but the look of guilt on his face told the tale. He had tried to conceal the glass from view, but I spotted it. Just ice, and a droplet or two of a caramel-colored liquid that, like sugary substances, is not really supposed to be on the menu.
Good luck with that.
