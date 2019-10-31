Talking to folks, I've found there’s sometimes some confusion about whether Tahlequah Public Works Authority is a part of “the city” – meaning under the responsibility of the mayor and city council. Sometimes it seems to be and other times it doesn’t. It’s easy to start to question just what that relationship is. Here’s a bit of history that might help clear the picture a bit.
The original city charter, which was adopted in 1940, created a Municipal Utility Board with responsibility for the existing electric, water, street lighting, and sewage disposal systems. Surplus revenue from the operation of the Utility Department could go to the sinking fund or the general fund of the city of Tahlequah, or could be used for the Police and Fireman’s Pension Fund.
In 1970, there was a need to go into debt to build or enhance the water treatment plant and other parts of the utility infrastructure. Since cities in Oklahoma cannot go into debt, the TPWA was created as a trust.
Just like trusts used for estate planning, the TPWA trust has named trustees who transact business with the best interest of the beneficiary in mind. Specifically, the beneficiary is the city of Tahlequah. The purposes of the trust are to (1) provide utility services and facilities, collecting reasonable rates and fees; (2) for the convenience and welfare of the city of Tahlequah and the inhabitants of Tahlequah; (3) administer any leasehold rights; (4) acquire physical properties and facilities; (5) provide funds for financing, acquiring, repairing and operating properties and facilities; and (6) to expend all funds received in payment of costs, expenses, debt payment, depreciation, and reserve for expansion, distributing the residue and remainder from time to time to the city of Tahlequah.
The trust document also provides that trustees of TPWA are the same board members as those for the Municipal Utility Board. The Municipal Utility Board still exists for the provision of the street lighting system and the city council still appoints those board members. So in effect, the City Council appoints the TPWA trustees.
In 1996, there was a policy adopted related to defining contribution from Tahlequah Public Works to the city. That defined revenue as operating income based on metered sales from all three utilities, including late charges, less any outstanding accounts, bad debt, interest income, meter deposits, reconnect fees, interdepartmental usage, and miscellaneous sales.
I’m still trying to find how the current percentage of revenue agreement came into being. Hopefully, my good friends at TPWA can help shed some light. In the meanwhile, the takeaway is that TPWA is, at the core of their being, working for the good of the city of Tahlequah and our residents.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
