Election integrity is fundamental to a stable republic. In the 2020 general election, President Trump maintained ballot fraud occurred in several states. Because of varying rules on balloting, several states were still counting votes in the presidential election three weeks after polls closed. That needs to be addressed, but Democrats are pushing for sweeping election reform.
On Sunday, President Biden signed an executive order designed to increase voter access. It orders federal agencies to expand access to voter registration, provide voting access and education to prisoners in federal custody. It also orders the feds to examine barriers to citizens with disabilities voting and the process for overseas voters, including active-duty military. "During this current legislative session, elected officials in 43 states have already introduced over 250 bills to make it harder to vote. We cannot let them succeed," Biden said. Biden also urged the Senate to pass HR1.
Last week, U.S. House Democrats passed HR1, a sweeping election reform bill that, if signed into law, would put the federal government in charge of elections. Some troubling provisions in HR1 include: grants Washington, D.C. statehood; removing of the notarization or witnesses of a voters signature for mail-in voters; nationwide same day registration; automatic registration when you register a car, apply for food stamps or any federal entitlement program; bans requirement to provide identification to vote; allows convicted felons to vote; allows Congress to dictate to states how to do redistricting for U.S. House representation; establishes a ban on knowingly making false or anonymous statements about a candidate in a federal election; preregisters 16-year-olds to vote; eliminates "dark money" in elections; and makes ballot harvesting legal.
Three observations about HR1 and election/balloting reform:
First, individual states should remain in charge of their own elections, not the federal government. Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution says: The times, places, and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations except as to the places of choosing Senators." The provision allowing Congress to "alter the regulations" didn’t mean promoting cheating. The founders never envisioned the federal government running elections in the states. HR1 is a clear power grab by Democrats.
Second, HR1 is not about integrity at the ballot box, it’s about staying in power. By eliminating voter ID and expanding voter eligibility to felons, young people, and illegal immigrants, Democrats virtually guarantee Republicans could not win a future presidential election. For years, Ds have claimed "voter suppression" when Republican-controlled state legislatures passed voter ID laws ensuring the person voting is actually that person. That should raise red flags. How can anyone oppose verifying voter ID unless they want to cheat?
Third, HR1 could be the undoing of America. That is no exaggeration! If ballot box integrity or probity is compromised, citizens have no voice and the result will be a total lack of respect for authority: anarchy. All Americans, no matter their party affiliation, should demand elections be run in a fair and honest way. Pray HR1 does not pass the Senate and is signed into law. Election reform is needed, but it best done through state legislatures. That is why 43 states are running 250 bills. It should not be done by executive orders and congressional involvement.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
