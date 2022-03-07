COLUMN: I pray for Biden's health because Harris isn't fit

In full disclosure, I am not a fan of President Joe Biden. I don’t care what he may or may not have done in his personal life, as we all make mistakes. I don’t care what his family has done, except for how it impacts the United States.
The fact is, I don’t like his policies. I don’t like his broken promises that most of us knew he would not have the ability to keep, and I don’t like his blatant lying on issues, apparently thinking Americans are too dumb to know the truth. With that said, however, I pray for the man and his health every day. I’m sure many conservative friends and family members will ask, “why?” There are two reasons.
First, regardless of my personal choices, Biden is the president, and I want him to be a good leader for the U.S. While I certainly do not wish him success in pushing policies I do not support, I want him to be a good and respected leader here at home and on the international stage.
Second, while I am not a doctor, I do not think the man is well. He simply is lacking in both his physical and his mental capabilities. Any unbiased person would agree there is something wrong on both of those fronts for him, and I think it is cruel what his wife, his family and the behind-the-scenes D.C. political puppet masters have done and are doing to him. It hurts him personally, and it hurts the country.
With that in mind, we must come to the reality that if Biden should fail either physically or mentally, Americans and our allies are left with the leadership of Vice President Kamala Harris, and that thought is frightening.
Before you get all riled up about that statement, you need to understand a few things about me personally. I don’t care about her gender. As the dad of two daughters who are very strong, independent, and outgoing, I applaud the fact that she, as a female, has risen to the levels of elected offices she has throughout her career. I don’t care about her race. America is a melting pot of all races and cultures, and I am friends with and know people of every race and many of the world’s cultures and respect them all, and that includes Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and atheists. I don’t care about any sexual orientation, either, as I am friends with those who choose all types, including trans individuals.
What I and every American should care about is her ability to lead and govern a major economic and nuclear power like the U.S. That is where I lose faith in her abilities.
I could write several articles on why, and they may come at a future point, but simply hearing the few interviews she has done in the past few days leaves me wondering if she even thinks American adults have the intelligence of kindergartners. She even left the very intelligent Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show confused and looking puzzled during an interview last week.
Vice presidents are often used in campaigns then disregarded until the next election cycle, and Harris has been non-existent during this presidency and persona non grata since election night. With only a few public appearances, Americans can see why.
So, President Biden, here is one moderate conservative American who regularly prays for your health and well-being. I never thought I would say it, but at this point in time, America needs you to stay in the Oval Office.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
