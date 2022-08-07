COLUMN: If it were LeBron, he'd be home now

Brittany Griner is going to prison. In Russia. For nine years. A normal sentence for this is five years, and most people get parole. This is clearly a political move by Russia, considering they are ready to discuss a prisoner swap.
I'm sure the list of prisoners they are willing to discuss swapping for Griner have crimes far more egregious than unintentionally smuggling less than a gram of marijuana into the country. I think a small mistake Russia is making is banking on the worth of an athletic Black woman in America.
Vanessa Nygaard, Griner's WNBA coach, said it best: If she were LeBron, she would be home. The problem with being a Black woman in America is you get the double whammy of being a woman in a country that does not value women, and Black in a country that does not value Black people. If this had been an NBA star, or NFL player, the uproar to see that athlete brought home - and the pressure the government would have faced over the issue - would have been much higher.
I'm sure LeBron would have gotten more than strongly worded condemnations to Russia over his detainment. This is not to say he is overvalued, but that if we are going to elevate professional athletes to this degree, why do we not see the same level of elevation and urgency for women athletes?
If Brittany Griner was making the kind of money her male counterparts in the NBA made, she'd never have had to be in Russia. The average NBA salary is about $5.4 million. The average WNBA salary is $120,600. Neither of these is a bad salary, by any stretch of the imagination, but the disparity is clear. With a shorter season - even accounting for this, the pay gap is astronomical - and less pay, WNBA stars need to look for other ways to keep up on their game and make money. This is what brings these professional athletes to other countries to continue to play, and what ultimately brought Griner to Russia.
Watching the video of Griner admitting guilt and apologizing was heartbreaking. For me, the real question is, what is the United States going to decide she's worth? Is she worth a former colonel from a Russian spy agency? Is she worth a notorious arms dealer? Russia's use of Griner in particular as a pawn to advance its own political agendas could be dicey. I hope the public outcry over her disproportionately long sentence and detention sees her safely back home, but I can't help but be worried that it won't.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
