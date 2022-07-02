It wasn't a good week. But I didn't think it could top the previous one. I was right about that - at least, until Friday rolled around.
Most of last weekend was spent talking to other women, including newspaper editors. They wanted to discuss Roe. Some had always worn the pro-life mantle, but they had assumed if Roe were overturned, there would be exceptions for rape or incest, especially for tiny girls still playing with dolls. Not in this state. There have been a few angst-ridden men as well, who are suddenly "woke," to use the pejorative; after ruminating on it, they said, "Hey… wait a minute…"
Then I was forced to work offsite Monday. Some of you will think I've slipped a cog when I say this, but I don't like working from home, and I like working from hotel rooms even less. This couldn't be helped, though; I had to walk from my hotel to my prosthodontist's office. Although we generally stay at Hilton hotels, their Wi-Fi is hit and miss. On Monday, it was a miss, so my husband had to come and get me, and take me back to work with him. I did my job in a warm, dusky, attic-type place. I'd worked there last month, and no one had been in the room since; my pen and bottle of water were still there.
Tuesday wasn't any better. First came the voting debacle. Chris and I always early-vote across the street from the newspaper office at the election board, and always on Friday. But this past Friday - let's just say I can't think of a journalist who had time to break away from the office. So we were forced to go the precinct. Due to what we later determined was a website glitch, we were directed to "Steely Holler" station of the Illinois River VFD. Norma Boren and Ed Brocksmith were among the workers, and poor Norma did the best she could to find our names, to no avail. I began to suspect we'd been tossed off the rolls, though I'd just checked the week before, and we always vote, except maybe in school board elections. Lisa Pinnick, a former TDP ad rep, also came in, and witnessed this embarrassing situation. Shouldn't the editor of a newspaper know where to vote? Then arrived a couple who wanted to vote for a certain county commissioner candidate; the man was wearing a campaign shirt. When she said she was a Republican, I knew there would be trouble, and sure enough, she sat down and asked, "How do we vote for commissioner?" I said: "You can't; they're both Democrats so you won't be able to vote in that race." (This is why many Okies registered Democrat for years; traditionally, most who ran for office have been Democrats, and although some haven't figured this out, Oklahoma has a closed primary. )
We had to go to the Lowrey fire station. Suzanne Medearis Hathaway was one of those working that precinct. I commented that when I first started at the paper in 1985, the Democratic portion of the registration book was thick, whereas the Republican part was a few pages. She said, "Now it's the other way around." I was surprised; back in October, when we did the last story on registration, the Dems still outnumbered the Repubs, 11,454 to 9,726. Republicans have apparently made huge gains since that time. When we polled people last year for reasons they flipped, most said it was their unconditional support for Trump. (A few years back, a prominent long-time local Republican said to me about Trump: "Oh, honey! That man just embarrasses me to death!")
Then came Wednesday. An irresponsible dog owner had let his pooch poop on the sidewalk in front of The Fit. Naturally I stepped in it. Another patron -- saying, "Well, we can't let you track it in!" -- dug through her bag for a Kleenex. Later, a ghost got into the machine to hassle the interface between the print and web programs. I noticed a PDF from River Spirit Casino, announcing a concert, got attached to Skyler Hammons' story about the difference between pom and cheer. Then Rick Farmer alerted me to an errant sentence about Stitt making the runoff in a story about the Castro-Huerta ruling. Stitt can be connected to that ruling, since he's been at odds with the tribes ever since McGirt, but he actually won his primary.
Next came two more Supreme Court rulings, and although the one thumbing its nose at efforts to save the planet was no surprise, given the court's hard-right tilt, the same can't be said for the decision allowing Biden to roll back Trump's "Stay the Hell in Mexico" policy. These spurred another round of calls and meetings, wherein people were trying to wrap their heads around the fact that undocumented immigrants can cross the border; they just might not be able to breathe once they get here. The justices should hire more security guards, having collectively jabbed a middle finger at both liberals and conservatives.
I thought things might improve Friday morning, but when I was in the pool and about to start my laps, I got texts from a couple of friends, informing me that something was going down near the newspaper office. I told Keri, who was listening to the scanner. Then my phone, which I always keep on the deck, just in case - rang. It was our publisher, who just happened to be in the office that early, told me someone got shot right down the street, and the assailant had dropped the gun right beside our dumpster. Another swim session destroyed.
As of late Friday morning, I don't know how that story - or the rest of the day - will unfold. But one way or another, the week will end with a bang. Happy Independence Day - if you still consider yourself free.
