I don't normally tackle depressing topics in my column. My objective is to make people laugh, or educate them in some way. But with the holiday season upon us and the pandemic causing a never-ending cycle of stress, some of you might need this message.
Several people I care about have died recently, of COVID or otherwise. Some had cancer, and COVID was the final straw for their ravaged bodies. Anyone taking a look at the amount of space our newspaper has been devoting to obituaries recently will suspect the numbers of local COVID-related deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health are too low.
That's ironic, because some contributors on our Facebook page are convinced those numbers are exaggerated. Given the push-me, pull-you between that group and those who believe there's been an undercount, the OSDH can't win for losing. And since the state has cut the OSDH staff in recent years to funnel taxpayer money into other pockets they deem more worthy, it's safe to say health workers are doing the best they can with what they have.
For those who have died of COVID, cancer, other ailments or accidents, loved ones could not prevent their loss. But in other cases, we can do something to save a life - even if it's our own.
On Oct. 3, 2015, one of my husband's best friends killed himself - out of a feeling of hopelessness, we learned. We largely blame his wife, who encouraged a suicide pact, although we know she was mentally ill. This guy was a major part of our lives. He was best man at our wedding. He was my husband's "big brother" in their fraternity. His friends and family had no idea he was in such pain. If only he had gotten past this bout of depression or told us what he was feeling, he would be alive today. When he made this choice, my husband and I were in Florida, having a great day at Epcot with extended family. This guy was supposed to play golf with Chris the day after we returned.
Neither my husband and I nor the dozens of others who loved him will ever recover. The grief may be in the background, but it never leaves. It came back to the surface week before last, when I got word that another acquaintance, dear to several of my friends, had taken his life. I didn't know him well, but his wife suspects the isolation imposed by divisive politics and the pandemic pushed him over the edge.
I have had these thoughts myself, especially when ridiculed or attacked by people I love. It's common in my profession, because we're always the target of someone's wrath - and that's become acute the past four years, with the slanderous shrieks of "FAKE NEWS!" The first time I gave serious thought to what it might be like to end the anguish was when a loved one tried to hand me over to Homeland Security back in 2001, for writing editorials critical of President Bush's war. But what stopped me then, and always did thereafter, was the thought of what it would do to my husband and my son, and the small group of friends and family who still tolerate me.
When you kill yourself, you are leaving your survivors with a tremendous load of guilt. I know several other people who have also come close to taking this desperate measure. Some are high-profile folks whose identities would be shocking. At least one friend has been candid on Facebook, but he had the good sense to reach out, and because of his support network, he was able to get the help he needed.
Many people become despondent during the holiday, and this will be the worst ever for many. I posted these thoughts on Facebook, urging anyone who is hurting to seek help, even if it was just talking to someone. I assured my friends I would make time for them, just as several of them made time for me when a handful of local miscreants launched a campaign to destroy me.
I was surprised when several people confessed their own trauma. Some I knew about, but others I didn't. I also got private messages thanking me for being so candid. One said, "There's no telling how many people you helped today, and I am one of them." Another encouraged me to broadcast the message more widely. And I aim to please.
If you are contemplating suicide don't give up. Take the healing step of limiting your exposure to people who are causing you pain - because there are almost always others in the mix, although substance abuse or underlying mental or physical illnesses are often factors. You can get help with that, too. But don't try to change who you are to conform to religious or political beliefs of toxic people, hoping you can make them care about you. It won't work. They have made their choice about what they value, and it isn't you.
If you're feeling blue, read a book. Ride a bicycle. Take a walk. Drive around and look at Christmas lights. Watch an uplifting movie. And call a pastor, counselor, relative or friend. Though you may not think so at the moment, you matter. Very much.
