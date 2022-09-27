COLUMN: Immigrant sanctuaries are getting their wish

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot have been criticized for relocating illegal immigrants who are pouring into their respective states.
For years Democrats have portrayed themselves as the welcoming party for misplaced refugees, with some even saying these non-United States citizens should have full citizenship rights, such as social security and voting rights.
Republicans mounted a pushback on these two. Social Security is for citizens who have worked tirelessly for years, and the undocumented immigrants have never paid into the system. In addition, many retired and elderly Americans who did pay into the system don't even get enough to meet their own needs.
A ludicrous statement made a few years back was that those crossing our borders illegally should have the immediate right to vote in American elections. It did not take Sherlock Holmes to figure out the agenda behind this one. Flood Texas, Florida, and Arizona, register them as democrats, and remind them of the party that gave them all they wanted, and Republicans would never again win the White House or the Senate. This was the view of conservatives.
When Trump was elected in 2016, the border policies drastically changed. Political spin doctors, Democrats, and many Republicans abhorred Trump and fought diligently against anything he wanted. Regarding immigration, Trump and the Make America Great Again Republicans wanted to build the wall but have a door where those seeking asylum, or even just a better life, would go through proper channels to gain citizenship legally.
With the election of Biden, all previous policies put in place by the Trump administration were removed, and the borders have become an open haven for millions. The number of people coming through and into Florida and Texas have put massive strains on the states and have caused hardships on many Americans who reside there.
Nonetheless, many liberal cities have declared themselves sanctuary cities and promised to welcome those new to the land. Problem was that those cities are in places like Chicago, New York, Delaware, and Washington D.C. So the governors in states getting hit the hardest began sending the arrivals to those cities.
Interestingly, when planes and buses began arriving in mass, many Democrat leaders started sounding like their Republican counterparts. An example was the mere 50 individuals taken to liberal Democrat stronghold Martha's Vineyard. This home of the ultra-wealthy, who stated for years they would welcome asylum seekers, brought in the National Guard to round up and ship these poor misplaced souls to other areas in less than 48 hours, saying they were not equipped with the resources to handle so many - as if 50 is really that many.
Democrat leaders on all levels were furious about relocation to other cities, with some even threatening lawsuits. Funny thing, however, is many nonprofits and immigration advocates want relocation transportation but can't afford it. Some groups are even saying DeSantis and Abbot are doing their work for them and that they are helping.
Regardless of the spin, conservatives say the awkward parade and hugs to migrants as they reboarded buses in Martha's Vineyard, did nothing more than prove a case of NIMBY or "Not In My Back Yard." We don't mind you coming, but don't come to where we live.
The reality is most Democrats and Republicans want to help those in need, but to truly help the process must be clear, organized, and shared by all. Finally, places like Martha's Vineyard should be happy to accept the misplaced individuals because they can better afford the resources to make it happen, and they said that was their wish.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
