By the time this ink is dry, the U.S. House of Representatives may have voted to formalize impeachment proceedings of U.S. President Donald Trump – a formidable step toward removal from office. The White House is stonewalling Congress and attempting to discredit the impeachment process.
Impeachment has existed since 1789, and has been invoked to challenge the fitness of several presidents and federal court judges, but is being touted by Trump as partisan political shenanigans, in a desperate juvenile attempt to rally Republicans to his defense. Before the charges have even been investigated, Trump is in a full-throttle, win-at-all-costs, no-holds-barred mud-slinging campaign against the Democrats and the trusted Constitution. Let us see who among Republicans will choose Trump and who will choose to stand on principle. I know where John McCain would stand.
The Constitution has to be an anchor in this storm. American voters are sick up to here with Trump's gaming the one true thing that defines us as a nation. We have this basic set of rules, inherent in the structure of our government over the centuries. It says in form that no one can use the presidency to sell Ivanka’s boots, and that the president can’t withhold an authorized government check in hopes of getting a competitive edge over another candidate running for president. It says in form that presidents can’t benefit from a foreign power’s election tampering, and then obstruct the law by firing workers who refuse to be bribed to overlook corruption. It says in form that presidents cannot obstruct laws about foreign campaign contributions by failing to appoint federal election commissioners who could hold him accountable.
We have rules that apply equally to Hillary’s emails and Ivanka’s emails, and rules keeping Ivanka from schmoozing for Chinese patents at taxpayer expense. We have rules preventing Jared Kushner from using his government position to get business loans on his struggling billion-dollar Manhattan property. We have rules saying we will not let Russian spies back into America, even if one man running for office likes what they do for his electability. We have channels for preventing international alliances from being compromised at the loss of U.S. military property and allies’ lives as in Syria and at damage to democracy allies for civil rights in Crimea. We have rules against asset raids, misappropriation of federal resources, and kleptocratic self-serving government contracts.
Real estate "caveat emptor" business ethics are different from government ethics. In government, “Let the voter beware” is not how we do it.
If you are standing back aghast, looking at the broken dishes of this nation and wondering who is going to get the monkey out of the kitchen, there is at least hope. The Mueller Report, albeit of limited scope, is a breadcrumb along the pathway. Plus, the past two weeks’ House witnesses’ testimonies, evidence gleaned in prosecutions in the state of New York, and a federal court’s rejection of Trump’s hegemonic claims of executive privilege are proof of corruption and obstruction.
This president typically sacrifices a close associate (usually his lawyer, but occasionally his energy secretary) in a formidable, tenacious chess game to wear down the opponent’s resources with a goal to stay in absolute unbridled power. Will both legislative branches starkly assess whether one shyster president is worth throwing integrity and the Constitution out the window? Are America’s Congress members steadfast patriots loyal to the founding principles of this nation, or are they beholden to the whims of those who shell out hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars to curry favor? We the people will decide, as voters.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
