In the wake of the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump which were passed by the House of Representatives on Dec. 18, I reflected on congressional Republicans, and how they had pushed back on everything from the basis for the impeachment inquiry to the process of impeachment itself. There was what some might cite as unprofessional behavior on the part of two dozen House Republicans when they "crashed" the secure room on Capitol Hill during a closed hearing.
Armed with their cell phones, these GOP lawmakers, who did not actually stray from any precedent in terms of this action, did violate security protocols and broke procedural rules as well. The GOP complaints about the process of impeachment was a necessary part of their defense of Trump because the GOP's actual defense of Trump's actions on July 25 was a rather moot point among House Democrats who were on the receiving end of hours of testimony from witnesses who corroborated the whistleblower's complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry. The GOP's only strategy was to mount an all out assault on what they saw as the "unfairness" of a clearly defined constitutional procedure.
The U.S. Constitution does not require a formal vote in the full House in order to launch an impeachment inquiry, yet House minority leader Kevin McCarthy referred to an inquiry minus a formal vote "would render the process devoid of any merit or legitimacy." Although formal votes were taken in the case of President Richard M. Nixon and President William Jefferson Clinton, that action was simply a matter of precedent devoid of any constitutional requisite. Republican Representative Jim Jordan's lambasting about the location of the closed hearings evoked the same type of conspiratorial darkness which has been touted by Trump and some of the GOP lawmakers, as well as the MAGA base, who have embraced the now infamous conspiracy theories about Ukraine.
The Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility on Capitol Hill is actually a very secure location for such hearings, and the purpose of the SCIF is to hold classified hearings of this particular type. The majority party members of the Intelligence Committee were also following a precedent regarding closed-door depositions prior to the public hearings as investigations into Nixon and Clinton utilized the same procedure. After all, would not any criminal lawyer tell a layman that it is imperative, perhaps, that closed-door hearings are held in order to avoid the compromise of witness testimony which could impact the testimony of other witnesses?
Trump, himself, denounced the "selective leaks" regarding transparency despite the fact that all of the subpoenaed witnesses are a matter of public record. The idea of barring White House lawyers was no exercise in unfairness, but the fact of the matter is that this is not unusual for hearings of this type. Certainly, White House lawyers will be present, and ready to cross-examine during the U.S. Senate impeachment trial. House rules also dictated that the minority party does not exercise subpoena power, although in the case of the Nixon and Clinton inquiries, the majority party had the power to block minority subpoenas.
Oklahoma Republican Representative Tom Cole, on Dec. 17, said that the process "has been flawed and partisan from day one." Cole's reasoning in terms of his criticism was evidently rooted in what he said about increasing political polarization. Can the damage be undone?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
