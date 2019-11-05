Because of our freedoms and the ability we, as Americans, have to express our views openly, we have been a nation to express different thoughts from the beginning. However, even when we didn’t agree, we usually would come together as a nation.
Over the past decade, however, the division has grown to a boiling point that the country probably hasn’t seen since the time of the Civil War. Since the election of President Trump, that division gap has widened even more, and for many in the middle, it is getting more difficult to not choose a side.
The actions and rhetoric of both sides have been at fever pitches for a while. Even before Trump took the oath of office, there were many on the left crying foul and demanding impeachment.
The actions of the House of Representatives this past week cleared the way for impeachment hearings. The vote was straight along party lines, with two Democrats siding with Republicans and voting against it.
According to an article written by Emma Green of The Atlantic, the vicious impeachment fight ahead may further exacerbate polarization in America, leaving Republicans, Democrats, and everyone in between feeling even more suspicious of one another.
Therein lies the problem. Democrats were always out to impeach Trump from the moment he won. They could never accept the fact that he won the election, and made promises to do everything they could to remove him from office. It started with the Mueller investigation and Russian interference. That got nowhere, so now, we have moved on to the latest attempt.
To those in the middle, this is nothing more than the latest political charade that keeps the focus off of what Americans really care about. Instead, we are forced to watch a political sideshow meant to divert our attention during the upcoming campaign.
Don’t get me wrong: If the president or anyone else has broken a law or has done something wrong, then he should suffer whatever consequences the law allows. However, the entire process to this point has left questions of truth and sincerity to those who are in the middle, looking for an honest resolve.
According to polls, the needle is not moving. Democrats in the House have failed to convince swing voters and public opinion that the president’s July phone call and subsequent conversation with the Ukrainian president was an impeachable offense.
Instead, many swing voters are viewing this as nothing more than a kangaroo court being pushed out by a party that has little confidence in their ability to beat Trump in the next election. Even one Democrat congressman, Rep. Al Green from Houston, said during a segment on NBC news, "I'm concerned if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected."
There: You heard it. Give Rep. Green kudos for being bold enough to admit what many believe.
If Democrats and a handful of Trump-hating Republicans want the president out of office, the best thing they can do is come up with policies and plans that resonate with the American people, run for the office, and let the people decide. They need to stop the charade and work to win.
Overall, the process is going to be proved as a big waste of time and taxpayer money while the people are once again ignored. That, right there, will continue to widen the divide.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
