COLUMN: Importance of sharing opinions

Sharing of thoughts, ideas and opinions was important in the founding of this country. The idea of freedom of speech, and of the press, meant reporters and individuals were free to express ideas and opinions.
After the nation's founding, the press had freedom to say what they wished, and often used their freedom to attack political opponents. An example is one of the country's oldest newspapers, The New York Post, founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801. Hamilton used the Post as a platform to share the views of the Federalist Party and attack early rival founders, such as Thomas Jefferson.
Many early newspapers were subsidized by political parties until the early 19th century. The middle part of the century saw the rise of what journalism history calls the "penny press," which brought more nonpartisan reporting. In 1841, Horace Greeley founded The New York Tribune and brought the idea of separating nonpartisan news reporting from opinion writing, called the Editorial Page.
In the early 1900s, writers were provided space in the papers to share their thoughts and opinions about different happenings in the communities and the world. The thoughts of these writers opened doors of different thoughts, which allowed readers to ponder the arguments and review the facts on issues important to them, then form their own opinions.
In the past several decades, many Americans became hesitant to share their true thoughts and feelings. With the introduction of the internet and social media, opinions often became divisive. Instead of respect for a differing thought, political parties and groups used them as tools to fuel heated flames of hate, distrust, misinformation, and accusations, further dividing the country.
As an opinion column writer, it is interesting to see the responses of both your own writings and those of your colleagues, here locally and in other areas. In the past 10 days, I personally have been accused of being too "woke" and too "far right." This was quite amusing, and the feedback tells me I am pretty much where I want to be, which is right in the middle.
Many avoid sharing opinions, especially on social media. With the onslaught of comments by strangers who will always remain facelessly hidden behind a keyboard and screen, it is no wonder why opinion sharing has drastically changed. The effort in dealing with the reactions is often mentally taxing, and it is easier to simply scroll past or only share your thoughts with trusted loved ones.
The way of discussion through social media, while it should be easy and something good, has become difficult, exhausting, and often something bad.
Things could change if opinion sharers and commenters would do a few things differently. First, never take anything personally. People form opinions based on personal experiences and understandings. Realize everyone has the right to their own opinion and that is a good and healthy thing in society. Second, don't expect to change someone's opinion. Each person has the right to think what they do, and discussing different viewpoints is good. Make it a goal to understand a different viewpoint but not necessarily convince the person to change. Third, never let emotion get in the way of opening your mind. Don't get angry that someone may have a different opinion than you, and accept someone's thoughts, even though they are not the same as your own. Finally, own your freedom to think for yourself. Never let a group or political party tell you what to think. Always seek out the answers yourself, then form your own opinion, and when you do, own it. That will help keep you truly free.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and president of Maloy PR.
