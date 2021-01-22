Have you ever noticed forgetful people always blame someone else for their shortcomings? And they often forget this characteristic has become part of their life.
Despite all the wonder drugs snake oil salesmen hawk, forgetfulness is inevitable, and it always spawns a suspicion of others. I'm not talking about the fear of "otherness" Trump capitalized upon to build a base of trusting, adoring fans who hang on his every word and take his prevarications and fabrications as gospel. I'm talking about suspicion of people you once trusted, when it appears they are out to get you, just to annoy you or for their own amusement.
Forgetfulness can be used as a good excuse for not doing something you don't want to do. But it has a vile twin: the inability to find stuff when you need it. Even if you make a list to help you remember to gather up everything you need - glasses, cell phone, wallet, and so forth - it won't matter, because you won't be able to find some of those items.
My husband has a unique ability to lose pocketknives. He has them in various sizes: giant ones that could be used to skin a rhinoceros, all the way down to teeny ones with no practical function I can see - except maybe to stab out an eye in the absence of a Red Ryder BB gun, thereby ensuring you can't "see" anything. The teeny ones I sometimes find in the washer or dryer, because Chris refuses to clean out his pockets before he throws his pants into the laundry hamper. He says he forgot, but how can you consistently forget something your wife has been nagging you to do every day for nearly 34 years? So it must be a deliberate ploy to irritate me. See what I mean about suspicion?
Chris also leaves pens and mechanical pencils in his front shirt pockets. The mechanical pencils aren't an issue; that all works out in the wash. Unfortunately, ink pens are a different matter. I can't tell you how many shirts he has ruined because he has been "forgetting," for nearly 34 years, to buy a pencil pouch. I suspect - there it is again! - he thinks they'll make him look like a nerd. So instead, we just continue to replace shirts.
But it all comes down to this, on his end: These things my fault, because I have "forgotten" to look in all of his pockets and dutifully remove the writing instruments, knives, screws, nuts, bolts, batteries, and even the occasional bullet. While Biden is going about his executive orders, I wish he would institute one that requires men to wear britches and shirts without pockets. The fellows could just go around looking offensive in their yoga pants, thereby saving their wives a lot of trouble and money to replace all the clothes ruined in the washer by a Sharpie run amok.
Once or twice a year, after we've bought groceries, my husband forgets to do something that creates a byproduct more disgusting than a pot-bellied man in yoga pants. He's supposed to transport the meat to the downstairs freezers, but occasionally, he'll leave the meat in the vehicle, or more often, lying on a nearby tablesaw. The worst experience was when he left out some salmon; the stench was unreal, and fish isn't cheap. But he also forgets to put the milk back in the fridge, causing it to spoil. At least he's never let a Christmas standing rib roast go to rot; that might be a cause for divorce.
Chris has been forgetful for far longer than I have. Several things slip his mind daily. The most troubling and consistent is the peculiar habit of "forgetting" to put his dirty clothes in the hamper - as long as they don't contain anything in the pockets. If something ruinous is in a pocket, the item always makes it to the hamper. On the other hand, he's adept at throwing dirty clothes into a pile of clean ones. I suspect - that word again! - a passive-aggressive commentary on the fact that I "forgot" to fold the clothes, though I know I can't blame my faulty memory. How can one forget a 7-foot-high mound of fabric that one has to circumnavigate to get into bed? I was either too lazy or too busy doing things for which I get paid, sort of - like journalism - or dealing with other sundry problems for which no compensation will be forthcoming.
That might be a little unfair. Maybe rather than forgetting to throw the soiled socks in the hamper, or deliberately tossing them onto the clean pile to send a message, my husband is challenging himself, to see if he can hit the top of the pile. But the act of mingling the filthy with the clean comes with another problem. Years ago, when I suspected socks or underwear were dirty, I sniffed the item to confirm its status, and I occasionally do that by accident. It's not a good policy.
The other day, I could've sworn I laid a pair of leggings atop the pile of clean clothes so I could find them later. But when I went to retrieve them, they were missing. I assumed my husband had rummaged around for something, burying the leggings in the process. I started to rummage myself, but then paused. The cat has been known to send his own pointed messages, after we've been gone a day or two without his permission, by laying brown eggs atop discarded items of clothing. Was it possible he had dug a hole in the heap, squatted, and then buried the rude remark to underscore his anger? If that were the case, I'd have to wash all the clothing again - all dozen or so loads. For the moment, it was safer just to find another pair of leggings.
Take it from me: If you suspect someone else is to blame when you forget or can't find something, you have to face the facts. You've met the enemy, and it's you.
