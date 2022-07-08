Let me offer up the understatement of the year and say it's hot outside. That observation doesn't require an imagination or even a modicum of intelligence, just sensory ability. It also reminds me of an old Eddie Glenn song, which starts out like this: "It's hotter'n a couple of rats. ..." Since this is a family newspaper, I won't go on.
At this writing on Friday afternoon, the temperature is at 103 and climbing, and is expected to top out at 104 before plunging to a frigid 75 degrees at 6 a.m. Saturday. I've seen ambulances on the prowl for the past week or so, ready to pick up anyone in the throes of a heat stroke. A friend who was at an amusement park last week told me she saw four people collapse due to the heat in a single day. She mentioned the victims were old and overweight, apparently forgetting I am as well.
It must be said that many of us Americans are soft, and our bodies can't tolerate the stresses of extreme weather. That's too bad, because if "global warming" is a thing, a lot more of us are going to succumb to heat than to COVID-19. I myself am among the temp wimps; I'd much rather be suffering through sub-zero weather than this sweltering misery. At least, I say that now; I might sing a different tune in January.
I'm glad we have an above-ground pool, where we can briefly cool off in the evening, though I have to keep my phone beside me to approve the two deadline pages after our news editor designs them. This presupposes I've been able to squeeze in my doctor-ordered workout, which includes weight-lifting and yoga. That does not count my other prescribed regimen, which means swimming lap at the NSU pool at least four times a week, early in the morning. I'm supposed to go a mile each time, but almost every day last week and the week before, we had technical problems or someone got shot. Either way, I had to cut my swim short and get to the office.
It was especially weird a week ago Friday, when a miscreant opened fire somewhere on Fourth Street and then opted to drop the handgun near our office dumpster. The publisher had called me to give me that bit of info - he just happened to be in the office at that time. When I arrived, I went out the back door, and as I rounded the corner, a friendly voice casually asked, "How's it going?" Two cops - Chase Reed and Jason Girdner - were crouched beside the weapon, and Jason was on the radio, telling someone, "Yeah, it looks like a [insert brand of blaster]." I got a glimpse of it myself, and noted it needed a good cleaning. Eventually more officers arrived and were "securing the scene" for the FBI. We didn't know the names of the victim or shooter, nor even their genders, and still don't. All we know is they are tribal members, which means we won't have details until charges are filed. The FBI's quick arrival made us wonder, though. During this time frame, I took a private call from one of the leaders of our regional editor team, and some of the officers kept glancing at me curiously. It occurred to me they might think I was trolling for information, so I told the guy I was talking to, "Geez, I have to get away from these cops." You can imagine his initial reaction.
Anyway, back to the heat and my ailments that require me to spend as much time in water as possible. My husband bought a cheap solar heater for our pool - not that we need it now, since the water is closer in temperature to a jacuzzi. But eventually, we will, and this should extend the season by at least a month on either end. I still have to swim laps at NSU, though; paddling around in circles in a 24-foot pool would be counterproductive, though it might amuse anyone monitoring our outdoor security cameras.
I'm assuming the heat is keeping the tree frogs tucked away in their holes. Normally they'll perch along the edge of the pool at intervals, croaking intermittently. The pebbles of poop we see on the ledge suggests suffering squirrels have been dropping in for a drink. We assume the responsible parties are rodents, although the leavings could be from the bats we see wheeling about in pursuit of mosquitos at dusk. I'm not sure I could tell the difference between bat guano and squirrel dookie. But last year, Chris found a drowned tree rat in the pool. Either it fell in while having a drink, or an enemy threw it in as a warning. At least it wasn't a horse head. Speaking of which, I'm going to knock on wood and hope it's too hot for horseflies. I hate those almost as much as red wasps, which serve no useful purpose.
I've heard many people complaining about their high electric bills this summer, so Keri's going to look into that for the Tuesday paper. It's rather amusing that someone would run an air conditioner at full blast 24/7, then act surprised when a month's bill for $600 arrives. Worse yet is when they stomp and kick and shriek that the utility company is ripping them off. It's a tired old routine, but we dutifully report the complaints, just as we report the high gas prices and the reasons for them, although it's far easier to blame a bumbling president for policies that haven't had time to take effect, rather than acknowledge the realities of supply and demand, and a war started by some despot on the other side of the globe.
Stay cool, folks. Go to the river if you must, but don't drop your empty beer cans in our driveway. You might get a surprise.
