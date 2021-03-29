Last Christmas, my daughters were given DNA tests as gifts. They were the ones where you fill a vial with saliva, answer online questions, and send the sample off for analysis.
Being a history buff myself - along with my eldest daughter, who was a history major in college - we naturally have a lot of discussions around our home about history and societies. Likewise, we are greatly interested in our own family heritage, and we are all quite proud of our Native American ancestry, along with our British, Irish, Scottish, German and Scandinavian past. Without a doubt, our family has a strong European influence, mixed with the Native American culture, as do the majority of those who have long family lines from this area.
When people are raised in a certain culture, it becomes a part of who they are. What is interesting about these DNA tests, however, is that sometimes people aren't from the heritages they originally think they are from. Ancestry had a series of TV ads a few years ago highlighting that very thing.
Besides trying to find their heritage, many people - especially those who have been adopted - use DNA testing to search for long-lost relatives. In these cases, DNA testing can find and connect those searching with their biological families, or at least get some genealogical hints as to where to find out more information.
In my own case, there is some history of even when testing is done and the results are known facts, sometimes questions still arise. When my eldest daughter was born, literally from the moment she arrived on earth and opened her eyes, there was no doubt as to her parentage, as she was the perfect version of me in female form. In fact, the running gag in our family was that everyone knew who the dad was, but they weren't quite sure who the mom was, which usually brought a perturbed look from her mother. The fact was further proved when I went to put money on her elementary school lunch account and the lunch lady knew who my daughter was without even asking and added, "There's no question; she looks just like you."
When our youngest came along, the roles were reversed, as she looked just like her mom, even though her personality and mannerisms throughout her entire life have fit mine perfectly. Even though I never questioned her parentage, I would sometimes overhear conversations or statements by others who questioned otherwise after I would introduce her to someone.
When the girls' results came back, what I always knew was proved: They are exactly 50 percent me, and the tests show a parent relationship between me and them. I could have told them that without the $49.95 charge for each of their tests, but for our descendants many years from now, they will all know without a doubt.
Sadly, their mom passed away before these DNA tests become so readily available in the U.S., so their mom never had the opportunity to send in for the test results herself.
What was interesting, however, was that their maternal grandparents did do the test, and their maternal grandmother came back as a possible first or second cousin, which has brought some laughter, along with a few puzzling questions from our family.
What I have learned is that, just like with my eldest, in our case we do know who the dad is, but we maybe aren't quite so sure about the mom.
Glad I was there so I can answer the question.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
