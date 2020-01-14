While our family was in England recently, we hopped in a cab to take us across town. My wife, who loves to make conversation with others, asked our driver where he was from and what brought him to England. Our driver, who knew we were Americans, quietly said, “Iran.”
I knew he was a little nervous as to what our reaction would be, so I quickly turned to him, smiled, and said we are friends with a family from Iran back home in the U.S. I think I heard him sigh softly as he said, “I guess our governments don’t like each other.”
“No, they don’t,” I said, “but Americans in general support the Iranian people.”
That, in turn, started a great conversation. I shared with him that my friends invited me to travel with them when they were going to visit family still living in Iran, and that I would have loved to have gone, but there was no way my government would have allowed me to go. Our driver said he had lived in England for many years, and left Iran to get away from the regime that had taken over during the revolution.
I was in junior high in 1979, during the Iranian hostage crisis. For those who have forgotten history, the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown in 1979, and on Nov. 4 of that year, a large group of Iranian college students who were members of the Muslim Student Followers – who supported the revolution – stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. They took 52 Americans hostages for 444 days, until Jan. 20, 1981, the day President Ronald Reagan took office.
Therein lies the distrust of the majority of those in my generation of the Iranian government. We lived through this crisis and over the years, we often heard their chants of “Death to America” and watched our flags being trampled and burned. We remember the hostages’ faces on television, and we remember the failed rescue attempt wherein eight U.S. servicemen were killed.
When many of us witnessed the attack of our embassy in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, it triggered memories of 1979. When an embassy attack happened yet again, this time in Iraq, we finally stood up and protected our sovereign property and our people there. I, for one, was glad to see troops being sent to secure our embassy.
When it was learned that the recent embassy attack was orchestrated by Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleiman, who was part of the student revolution movement in 1979, many in my generation cheered at his demise. He was responsible for the deaths of Americans, and supposedly many Iranians, as well. In addition, it is said he was the leader of groups planning to attack other U.S. embassies and other Americans in other parts of the world.
Now, many Iranians are stepping up and showing support for the U.S. in Soleiman’s death. We did see huge crowds at his funeral, but supposedly for many in those cities, it was mandatory that they were part of the processional.
It is disheartening to see many American elected officials defending this known terrorist just because they hate the current president. Instead, I wish they would show support to the Iranian people who are standing up and putting their own lives at risk by protesting against the current regime that has caused so much discord in Iran, in the region and throughout the world for the past 40 years.
After all, as Americans, we support the desire of freedom from the Iranian people – or at least, we should.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
