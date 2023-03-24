COLUMN: In pro wrestling, as in Trump world, it's all kayfabe

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Delaware and Adair Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Cherokee, Delaware and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff are impassable. Some cabins and parks may begin to flood. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 15.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&