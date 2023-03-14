COLUMN: In time, the times will change

This past weekend saw the biannual event of changing the clocks. The latest move was to once again "spring forward" by moving the clock ahead one hour.
Personally, I like the spring forward time, or Daylight Saving Time, the best. While it isn't necessarily great to get up an hour early to be at church on time, after a few days the body gets used to the earlier time, and we get to enjoy extra daylight in the warm summer evenings. At least it's great for those of us who are older, and probably up earlier, anyway. The time can be a rough adjustment to the younger set, especially children who are still in school. It's finally getting light out when at the bus stop or traveling in the morning, and for a few weeks, it goes back to being dark again, making our brains think we should still be home in bed.
The practice of Daylight Saving Time has been going on for many years. The reasoning was to make the most use of sunlight in the northern hemisphere, as spring days become longer into the fall. By adjusting the time, extra daylight is supposedly added to the end of the workday.
This year, it will be in effect for 240 days and will end Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 a.m. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act that makes the country use Daylight Saving Time, but does allow individual states to opt out. It does not, however, allow states to permanently establish Daylight Saving Time, so they would not have to "fall back" in November. The story goes that the time change was implemented for the farmers and agricultural profession. That is a myth. The agriculture industry lobbied against the time change in 1919. Dairy farmers, especially, were not in favor of the practice because the schedule of milking the animals was thrown off twice a year. Most farmers would prefer to just use the sun and seasons as they are for their work and harvests. Instead of changing for agricultural reasons, some historians have noted the practice began during World War I to save the burning of coal for light. This would make sense, since the practice began after the start of the war.
Many states do not like the change. Oklahoma has discussed it, with our own area State Sen. Blake Stephens pushing the measure. Utah passed a law in 2020 to keep Daylight Saving Time all year, and other states have previously passed similar laws as well. The state measures are not binding, however, because approval of Congress is needed to make the changes permanent. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act with bipartisan support. However, the bill died later in the U.S. House.
The time changes can be difficult for children. Some things parents can do include planning for the change in advance and begin to slowly adjust a child's sleeping and waking time. Advanced preparation is also good for teens, who typically stay up late and sleep late, and for any other family members who are classified as night owls. Within a day or two the body times will adjust.
The truth is, you don't gain or lose sleep with the time changes any more on a particular Sunday than any other time. It all amounts to what time you go to sleep versus what time you awaken. For now, we change with the time until it is time to change the time again. Either way, we roll with the changes, and in time, things will change. Don't lose any sleep over it.
Randy Gibson is CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and president of Maloy PR.
