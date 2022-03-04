COLUMN: In times of war, let's leave racism at the door

As the invasion of Ukraine unfolds, citizens of the world have an up-close view, in real time, of the best and worst that humanity has to offer.
We’ve seen and heard tales of Ukrainians taking up arms to defend their homes and families. We’ve even seen them taking down street signs and doing all they can to repel the Russians. Putin has made threats to other nations if they choose to get involved. We’ve watched one man, who seems to have missed the memo that the year is no longer 1922, throw millions into turmoil and chaos.
People are fleeing Ukraine by any means necessary. It has been inspiring to see people in surrounding countries opening their borders and many citizens opening their homes to refugees, but it throws into stark contrast the way non-European refugees and migrants are treated.
A story resurfaced on my Facebook feed about Afghan refugees. In August of 2021, as Afghans were fleeing the Taliban, three European countries flat out refused to take in Afghan refugees. Will we see the same refusal visited on fleeing Ukrainians? I sure hope not, because it is the right thing to do.
I’m inclined to think that most Americans will have a change of heart on the topic of refugees because Ukrainians, as Europeans, are whiter than Afghans. Perhaps white Americans will see themselves more in Ukrainians and will demonstrate greater compassion on them than they did Afghan-fleeing refugees.
People leaving their homes due to war is something that many can empathize with, in theory. The idea of tanks rolling through city streets, bombs dropping, the invaded taking up arms to defend their homes, and civilians fleeing for safety is something can move the hardest of hearts.
These things also happened in Afghanistan. Maybe part of the problem is we aren’t taught much about places that don’t look like Western countries. We can’t visualize ourselves in their shoes, their homes, or their lives. We’ve othered people of color for so long that people find it hard to drum up enough compassion for refugees of color. We should all ask why, when in these circumstances some people are welcomed and sheltered, and others find themselves shunned and met with less compassion.
Africans in Ukraine attempting to leave have been met with less empathy. Some report being told that it’s Ukrainian citizens first when crossing the border and they need to wait at the end of the line. This leaves Africans to wait even longer for assistance in Ukraine. If they are being allowed to cross into Poland, they are having trouble accessing resources, like shelter. I hope that we see this end immediately. I hope that we remember that we are all responsible for each other. I hope that in the midst of war, we can all leave racism at the door.
Kasey Rhone is the coordinator for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Northeastern State University.
