COLUMN: In Trump aftermath, antiquated election laws need updating

Voting rights are much-needed due to what many red states have done to implement voter suppression laws. These state voter restrictions are directly linked to the Republican-held view by many that the 2020 election was "stolen," which it certainly was not. But that is where we currently are in America, with our democracy in danger because of disinformation and conspiratorial nonsense.
In addition to a national voting rights bill, the Electoral Vote Count Act of 1887 is in dire need of an upgrade, but without an accurate understanding of the history behind it, there is a risk of minimizing its core problems. This 19th Century Vote Count Act came about because of contested electoral results from three Southern states still under carpetbag rule. A constitutional crisis emerged when these three states sent Congress two slates of electors. Thus, in effect, the U.S. in those days was facing the same problems we are today: racism, voter suppression and constitutional dysfunction.
Southern Democrats were threatening to use parliamentary delays to prevent President-Elect Rutherford B. Hayes from taking office in March 1877, so to avert that type of catastrophe, a bipartisan Congressional Commission brokered a compromise where the Southern Democrats would accept Hayes as the winner of the 1876 election on the condition that U.S. forces would be withdrawn from the states of the former Confederacy. Without federal troops protecting the voting rights of Black Americans from violence and terrorism, Southern Democrats could recapture control of state governments and restore home rule to White Southerners.
Reconstruction was pretty much over by 1877, anyway, because by that time, eight out of the 11 former Confederate states would see white Southern Democrats regaining control, thus the process of rolling back civil rights protections for Black Americans was already well underway even before the compromise that put Hayes in office. In 1887, Congress passed the Electoral Vote Count act to address some of the legal loopholes that led to the election crisis of 1876, as well as the 1877 compromise deal that was made between Democrats and Republicans.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, has been trying to draft legislation to fix some of the problems with this archaic 19th Century vote count law, and one idea that has been floated is to clarify that the vice president cannot just throw out a state's electoral results. Remember that then-President Donald Trump, both privately and publicly, pushed then-Vice President Mike Pence to use his ceremonial role of overseeing the congressional counting of Electoral College votes to do just that!
Another area of reform regarding the reform of the congressional vote count is to enact hurdles that will make it more difficult to raise objections to the certification of votes. Right now - and we saw this happen on Jan. 6 - all it takes is a single House member to raise an objection to the vote count with a single U.S. senator signing on in writing to suspend the counting of results.
One idea being considered that would change the process would mean any objections to the vote count would need the support of one-third of both chambers to force a vote on an objection. Ultimately, consider how weak the Electoral Count Act of 1877 really is when you examine the ease to which a single member of the House and a single member of the Senate can simply raise objections to the outcome of an election on the basis that they were disappointed with the results.
