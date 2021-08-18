COLUMN: Infrastructure bill good for all Americans

Well, there it is: the bipartisan Senate $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has passed, and more importantly, the Senate also advanced the budget resolution for the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill without the need of the vice president's tie-breaking vote.
This is only the beginning in terms of the hard infrastructure bill, and now the fate of this Senate bill is in the hands of the House of Representatives. Consider that this legislative action in the Senate was the first successful across-the-aisle action of the Biden administration. The partisan $3.5 trillion bill, which is the "soft infrastructure" plan, can pass through budget reconciliation, but is not guaranteed because this Democratic Party-led second-track bill could be shot down if the bill does not pass muster with some progressive Democrats.
What happened yesterday, regarding the future of the second-track infrastructure bill, was the passage of a budget resolution to get the ball rolling on legislation comparable to the New Deal measures of the 1930s. It is a victory for all America because in the long run, this infrastructure package will help keep the U.S. competitive against the backdrop of Chinese and Russian dominance as well.
The bipartisan measure will involve $550 billion in new spending and will cover things like roads and bridges, public transit, removal of lead water pipes, and the expansion of broadband internet. The $3.5 trillion plan calls for creating free pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds, two years of free community college, and establishing paid family and sick leave. It also would expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision benefits.
Within the first eight months of the Biden White House, a bill that will upgrade infrastructure passed with a 69-30 vote, but the parliamentarian's constraints on the $3.5 trillion bill could torpedo the second measure if it is not to the liking of some Democrats, despite the fact that the track II bill is filibuster-proof.
Consider that within the first year of the then-Trump administration, the first major piece of legislation in December 2017 was a bill that enacted a permanent 14 percent corporate tax rate cut, based on the Reagan "trickle-down" philosophy. This sounds great on paper, yet the then-Republican led Senate was able to advance that bill without any hearings that was a windfall for the 1 percent in America, but did not ultimately result in the business expansion touted by the GOP.
But this two-track infrastructure plan will be a windfall for all of America. And the $3.5 trillion bill includes a funding mechanism with higher taxes on the wealthy and big companies footing much of the bill. And the funding will not just come from a wealth tax, as other sources of funding will come from taxes on imported carbon fuels, savings from negotiated pharmaceutical prices, and expanded IRS enforcement powers to go after tax scofflaws.
There is a target date of Sept. 15 for committees to submit their reconciliation legislation with the House set to take up the Senate Budget Resolution on Aug. 23. This is more than roads and bridges, as the two-track plan also includes expansion of Medicare, education, climate change measures, child care, and elder care.
The long-term benefits will outweigh any concerns about the price tag of the $3.5 trillion bill, and even Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who opposes the $3.5 trillion price tag, has expressed her openness to negotiate.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
