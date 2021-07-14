As the president and the bipartisan group of senators continue to hammer out a massive infrastructure proposal, which is to be voted on by the end of July, and is a trillion-dollar plan including a variety of potential funding sources that don’t involve tax increases. The House of Representatives got the ball rolling on American infrastructure.
The House passed a $715 billion public transportation bill two weeks ago that does include provisions to deal with climate change, such as a major investment in electric vehicle charging stations. Naturally, the Republicans object to the deficit spending of this House bill, citing the inflationary consequences, yet the long-term benefits of this transportation and water infrastructure plan outweigh the fiscal costs.
The cost of being able to be competitive as a major economic power in the world supersedes or should supersede any concern about what Republican lawmakers cite as too costly when the GOP-led Senate wouldn't even budge on American infrastructure last year. And these same Republicans that cry deficit increase and inflation about a much-needed infrastructure bill are the same Republican rank and file that passed a massive and permanent 14 percent tax cut rate for corporate America in 2017 that didn't even result in the business expansion it was designed to stimulate.
You might remember the Trump White House declaring there would be 3 percent growth to the GDP, yet all the Trump administration and Republicans had to show for the Tax and Jobs Act of 2017 was not only an increasing deficit, but hardly any CEO investment that would expand the economy. The corporations benefited by increased stock buybacks and less of a tax burden for themselves. And not only did corporate America not use Trump's tax windfall to reinvest on a large scale, those same corporations demanded even more rate reductions, and because the corporate lobbying was successful, big business was able to escape paying up to hundreds of billions in taxes. Sorry, GOP, but the Trump plan was way off in terms of the sugar-coated dollar amounts of revenue your party and No. 45 attempted to sell to the American people.
We need more than a simple, short-term reauthorization of transportation programs, and the Senate is on track toward bipartisanship, having recently passed this bill, but that doesn't include funding to remove lead from water pipes or money for Amtrak. However, the recently and overwhelmingly-passed Senate water infrastructure bill offers some hope that a bipartisan infrastructure bill can become a reality. This infrastructure matter has not only faced stumbling blocks along the way due to the GOP’s opposition over a funding mechanism, but the issue has come up against skepticism from the progressive Democratic Party members whom Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not want to alienate by choosing to insist to the Senate that both the bipartisan and separate Democrat infrastructure proposals are passed.
Pelosi’s strategy is risky, but there is the necessity of satisfying the central and liberal Democratic senators, as many of the progressive senators have threatened their opposition to the bipartisan package because that proposal is devoid of enough investments in combating climate change and boosting the adoption of electric vehicles. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and associates are working on the bipartisan bill, as well as a budget resolution, that could result in a second Democratic Party plan without Republican support.
Now is the time for some long overdue infrastructure reform, and let us hear no more about how we can’t do this because of the endless complaints from Republicans about a ballooning deficit.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
