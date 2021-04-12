The infrastructure plan put forward by the Biden administration is contains a long list of lofty goals. It represents the federal government’s effort to soften the blow the pandemic has created in the economic arena for everyone and everything, from individuals to families, to small businesses and local governments.
As with any good policy, it was developed to have multiple and overlapping benefits. It was not designed to simply stem job losses and provide a few better highways. It was designed – just like the New Deal and Great Society programs before it – to make public investments of enduring impact on the nation’s economy. Called the American Jobs Plan, it will deliver benefits that will be generational in scope by providing jobs not just for those who need them now, but many who will need them in future.
The plan accounts for the changes occurring in the American economy and will provide protections against those changes, many of which are being accelerated by the effects of the pandemic, even if they were not outright caused by them. Those changes can be obvious, as in the case of health care or energy policy. They can also be subtler, as is the case with broader adoption of online shopping – not just for things like clothing or durable goods, but even for more immediate needs, like food and large purchases like cars and houses. That transition to online activity has also taken place in education and the workplace with more online class offerings and the implementation of virtual offices.
A vital part of the plan that deals with this transition to more digitally oriented lives is the $100 billion proposed to be used by local governments and cooperatives to improve broadband internet access where it already exists; provide it to people who live in the areas where it does not; and to make it less expensive for everyone.
Of course, telecommunications companies see this as a threat to their near-monopoly status in providing internet service and oppose this part of the plan. They have fought for years to pass state-level laws to prevent local governments from providing internet service to their residents, being somewhat successful in convincing state legislators that internet access is not a necessity – that participation in the growing digital economy by people who live in rural areas or small towns is not important, or both. This time, they are probably angry that they are not the sole recipients of tens of billions of dollars as they have been previously when they made unkept promises to use the funds to “bridge the digital divide” in underserved areas.
It may not get the attention highways and airports get, but investments in fiber optic lines and routers are going to be as indispensable for the economic success of the next generation as “brick and mortar” capital improvements. The concept of the remote office has taken root in many companies, partly because it is often less expensive to maintain a network connection with a group of administrative employees than it is an office complex.
In tandem with the recent, and continuing, adaptations to the system for collecting transactional taxes, many local governments are benefiting from increased revenues from online shopping, and even though it is more directly related to COVID concerns, this could persist in the post-pandemic period, retail “leakage” has been reduced as more locally-oriented vendors have built an online presence and shoppers have stayed more local. That means small businesses, main streets, and mom-and-pop shops are as likely as anyone else to share in the advantages of investing in the nation’s network infrastructure.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.