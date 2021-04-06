At long last, there is a federal infrastructure plan that has been proposed. Americans have waited nearly five years for a plan. The need for one goes back much further. This column has addressed the issue on multiple occasions. Instead of having to once again express support for, and enthusiastic anticipation of, a plan, there is finally one to expound upon.
Yes, the plan faces inexplicable challenges in Congress. It may not pass. It almost certainly will not pass in its current form. That is not a problem. It is the job of the legislative branch to develop the final form of this type of proposal and to make the ultimate decision about whether one is approved. But it is not acceptable for the plan to be flippantly dismissed for partisan reasons or for members of the House and Senate to try to deny America's transportation and communication systems have deteriorated, nor is it acceptable for them to also make the demonstrably false assertion that states and local governments can address the problems by themselves.
Already the quibbling about what constitutes infrastructure spending has started. Bad-faith actors, many of whom were supportive of the vague talk of massive infrastructure investments 180 days ago, are now resorting to transparent arguments involving the splitting of ridiculously small hairs related to the definition of the word "infrastructure." The documented success of a previous set of initiatives that dramatically improved America's then-existing infrastructure, the New Deal, is ignored. The successes of other, smaller federal efforts at public improvements are conveniently forgotten by those trying to justify their opposition to the Biden administration's $2 trillion proposal.
Let us not forget how eager many members of Congress were to support tax cuts for the wealthy in 2017 that were estimated to be close to that same $2 trillion. The economy had its sugar rush in 2018, and some corporations handed out bonuses or increased their hourly wages. Then, about 90 days later, it all seemed to stop. There were other more enduring effects from that terrible law. Afterward, tax profits for corporations soared and stock buybacks occurred in record amounts. But after that first short period of limited benefit to relatively few people, there were no bridge replacements, no additional fiber optic cable installations, no new roads, no improved highways, no upgraded airports, harbors, or train stations. There were only corporations with improved bottom lines and robber barons with upgraded bank balances. Many people who supported that obvious outcome have the audacity - and in many cases, the hypocrisy - to oppose the current proposal that will have much broader and more equitable benefits, including to those same individuals and corporations.
Infrastructure can be a hard sell, politically. Some patience is required for both implementation and the reaping of benefits. It can take years for the full effect of investment on streets, roads, utilities, and communication networks to be fully realized. At the federal level, it can sometimes take even longer. There often is no sugar rush for the economy. But the economy ends up much healthier overall and for a longer period. Payrolls do expand and wages grow more consistently. They certainly do so for longer than a single quarter.
The American middle class was built atop an economic structure in which the type of public investment now being proposed was a pillar. As is common with the pillars on many of the bridges in the United States, it is one we have increasingly neglected for the past several decades. This is our chance to change that.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
