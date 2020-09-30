Women, Blacks, Native Americans, environmentalists, parents and grandparents, civil libertarians and LGBTQ voters have a decisive U.S. Senate race on Nov. 3. Time is short to register to vote for "missing in action" eligible voters by Oct. 8. Incumbent James Inhofe leads in the polls for yet a fifth full term as Oklahoma senator over senatorial challenger Abby Broyles, but voter registration isn’t closed, and turnout will be decisive. In Oklahoma, about 2/3 of adults (2,090,000) are already registered to vote, and 2/3 of those are expected to vote for Inhofe.
Senator Inhofe owes his fealty to oil interests, and denies that climate change exists. Cherokee Countians know a thing or two about climate change, having endured the Christmas 2015 Illinois River flood, which devastated Cherokee County tourism. We’ve never fully recovered, and yet Inhofe denies that climate change is happening.
Inhofe frequently reintroduces an English bill despite Oklahoma’s 39 Native American nations which treasure their indigenous languages and constitute over 7 percent of the state’s population.
He voted against Dreamers, and against funding National Parks. He would amend the U.S. Constitution to abrogate LGBTQ equality at a time when 60 percent of Americans accept marriage equality. He is for using taxpayer funds as state tool to take away personal freedoms of gay and lesbian couples. And he oddly believes that businesses have civil rights equal to that of humans. If businesses can claim religious rights, as he advocates, there is no mechanism to prevent them from impinging the pre-existing rights of citizens. Corporate political rights stem from a questionable and even fraudulent misinterpretation of constitutional law, over a century ago. The recent Citizens’ United ruling is unpopular with voters, who may prefer lawmakers who’ll checkmate corporate expansion, thus restoring civil liberties to the people.
In 2018, Inhofe’s wealth, $5 million, was about twice as much as the net worth of the average senator despite working for 42 years in public service jobs which ethically limit his right to benefit from decision-making. He won $2 million by suing his family.
Inhofe claims he didn’t show up for secret briefings to war-game the COVID response, but he gained $100,000 to $400,000 from selling stock before the public knew about COVID. Insider trading? The Justice Department closed investigating him in May after he voted against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. In April, the economy sagged by 11 million jobs of workers living on under $27,000 a year. Oklahoma Free Press editorialist George Lang reports that Inhofe helped Trump to put Anthony Tata in as DOD undersecretary of foreign policy, after Tata’s hatemongering was too divisive to pass a Senate vote. Tata said that former CIA Director John Brennan should "go suck on a pistol" and "prepare to be executed," and referred to former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader." Inhofe was instrumental in placing a radical and inexperienced Trump loyalist into a foreign policymaking role.
All this points to a larger problem: Elected lawmakers should reflect a mainstream understanding of times we live in, so we, as citizens, can be prepared to self-govern effectively in the modern age. Inhofe is 86. He was born into a world where bread was 8 cents a loaf and ground beef was 12 cents per pound. Rent was $20 a month and buying a home costed less than $6,000. Inhofe is truly older than nylon, the Dust Bowl and Iran. He’s a Washington fixture, out of touch with Oklahoma.
Broyles should court undecided and third party votes, expand her base with new voter registrations, and peel off Inhofe’s female, minority, young voters, parents, LGBTQ, Libertarian and environmentalist votes.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
