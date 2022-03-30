COLUMN: Inside war taking place in Ukraine

The media is mostly focused on multinational responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But not all of the Russian war is taking place at the government-to-government level.
Russian citizens are being reached through a populist collective of 300,000 computer-savvy people around the globe. They are calling themselves the “I.T. Army of Ukraine,” and they are claiming to have hacked over 400 security cameras and crowdsourced over seven million texts to Russians. These democracy-oriented hackers have established a website, at hackers-arise.com. They’re emailing proof of truths about Ukraine to almost 140 million Russian addresses, and inviting average citizens to bypass internal restrictions on what Russian internet users can see about the Ukrainian War. One of their communication platforms is Telegram, an encrypted social media platform that has also managed to outmaneuver efforts to intrude upon and to censor participants’ content.
Hackers are using Tor, aka the dark web, outside the U.S. (In the U.S., there are choked-down entry nodes to the dark web, making it risky from here.) These hackers are brave, and hopefully far from Russia, because Russia is threatening 15 years in prison to anyone contradicting the official state version of facts. The prison sentence is for proliferating “fake news.” Ironically, it is being used to punish truth-tellers for the audacious crime of contradicting the spin of a deluded hegemon.
In Russia, as with Donald Trump, the free press is the enemy of the people. Russia denied it was planning to invade Ukraine. Next it denied it is at war, and claimed Ukraine is bombing its own cities and that the U.S. “Defense Ministry” is financing bioweapons in Ukraine. They’re quoting Tucker Carlson in Russia. The U.N. Security Council doesn’t buy Russia’s fantastical assertions.
This week, Ukrainian President Zelensky gave a 90-minute video-call interview to Russian journalists. The news media was warned against publishing it. Fortunately, censorship only extends as far as the reach of the Russian government, because journalists outside of Russia published it, anyway. Zelensky is reaching Russian citizens about the Russian army, which was leaving soldiers’ corpses where they fell. The Russian army didn’t respond when offered the opportunity to repatriate its dead. Journalists who covered the story are being targeted by Russia, who in cases has killed them.
This week’s scheduled talks in Istanbul will have addressed humanitarian concerns, and pegged Putin for his war crimes.
White Hat denial-of-service attackers use distributed denial of service to flood incoming computer server traffic of the targeted website. It is as if too many people flash-mob the secure front door of a restricted-access building. In some instances, the website shuts its doors on every computer trying to use it. Depending on the website, the requests may clog up or spill over to an emergency side door entryway into the website. White Hat hackers have claimed “massive attacks” this week on the state-sponsored Russia TV. They claim 98% of Russia has been affected. But denial of service hacks are relatively short-term.
The Russian government will probably identify and block the IP addresses that are surging. It will likely eventually block and firewall internet addresses outside of Russian borders. Hackers will still be able to spoof internal Russian IP addresses. Hackers are tutoring each other on “noising-up” Russian communications systems.
What happens next? Well, U.S. security agencies know Russians have back doors to many U.S. industrial control systems, such as refineries and power generation facilities. Russian loyalists have not yet started taking over or disabling those systems. An inside source says U.S. intelligence agencies have been growing defensive capabilities. But vulnerabilities require vigilance.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
