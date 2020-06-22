Americans are suffering from a crisis of confidence. It is not the same type of crisis President Carter spoke about in 1979, although the result of uncertainty about the future may be the same.
While Carter's speech broadly focused on the broad topic of America's future, the crisis we are enduring now involves our lack of faith and trust in the institutions that, generally speaking, have traditionally been the foundations on which American society rested. For instance, we seem to have lost faith in educational institutions. There is a massive political effort to undermine public education. Polling suggests higher education is losing its luster among Americans, as well, with recent data showing a double-digit decline in the confidence level Americans have in colleges and universities, bringing the level to below 50 percent. Similar polling shows graduates themselves are beginning to question the cost-benefit balance of their degrees.
The current debate about law enforcement has revealed that roughly one-third of Americans do not believe police are looking out for them or their families.
Of course, that varies by region, demographic, and other factors. It is also certainly being affected by recent events. But nationally, and justifiably or not, a substantial number of people do not trust the people whose job it is to uphold the law.
Americans seems to have also seem to be losing faith in faith. The percentage of people who rate religion as being very important to their lives hit an all-time low in 2019. Attendance of religious services has generally declined over the past two decades, and it was only two years ago that the data indicated less than half of Americans believed religion could solve all or most of society's problems. The media is also underwater when it comes to the public's trust. Last year, only 41 percent believe they can rely on the media to report the news in an accurate and unbiased way.
Given it is an election year, there needs to be little reminder that people have been distrusting of government, politicians, and bureaucracies.
Congressional approval hit the single digits just a few years ago, and even now, only one in four people approve of that body's performance. President Trump's approval rating sits in the low 40s. Taken as a whole, the ratings for state and local governments are not doing much better.
Those broad examples are ripe for deeper analysis and scrutiny. But they do demonstrate the tenuous nature of the sense of connection and trust Americans have in institutions that traditionally have provided information, guidance, unity, and common purpose.
We have only ourselves to blame for this erosion. We allow any misstep by an individual in government or law enforcement to taint our evaluation of the whole system.
We allow those people or individuals we do still trust to leverage that relationship to vilify "the other side" of each debate or set of circumstances.
The reason that is our fault is because we continue to quite often elect, or otherwise place in positions of leadership or influence, people who are willing to manipulate the facts or, worse, even outright lie to our collective faces.
This results in a society in which some people assume, contrary to all evidence, that vaccines are harmful. This lack of faith in expert opinion has allowed some people to justify to themselves not wearing a mask while out in public during a pandemic.
And these types of absurdities will continue so long as we continue to be preemptively and irrationally distrustful of previously respected institutions.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
