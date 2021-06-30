The much-awaited Geneva summit lasted around three hours, and while both Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin showed signs of optimism, the optimistic tone at the conclusion of the summit is only a tip of the iceberg. So many thorny issues between our two respective nations remain, be it human rights, democratic elections, cybersecurity, Russian treatment of dissidents, Ukraine, Belarus, and a free press.
The structure of the summit was much different than the 2018 Helsinki summit, with Putin speaking and taking questions first, the absence of a joint press conference, and most importantly, Biden did not sidle up and court Putin like then-President Donald Trump did. And remember when Trump tried to conceal details of their conversations?
It was a nice turnabout from the Helsinki summit, as Biden communicated clearly to Putin that human rights are synonymous with a democracy, and that there will be repercussions if human rights abuses continue, including a U.S. response if Aleksei Navalny dies. Sen. Lindsey Graham remarked that Putin really doesn't care about how the international community views the Russian leader's treatment of political dissidents, however, which is a valid point, considering Putin's track record on human rights.
Outside of the arena of nuclear weapons is where the most challenging complexities of U.S.-Russian diplomacy lie, with pressing concerns about cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, Belarus, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Biden has a mountain of challenges regarding any sort of detente with our Russian adversary on the foreign policy front in the Middle East, as Putin has been propping up the Syrian regime of Bashar Hafez al-Assad - not to mention major Russian military exercises near NATO countries with Russian planes in NATO airspace.
The recent Geneva summit demonstrated the attempt by Biden to create incentives for Putin to alter his actions, even though, in the end, Putin will potentially return to his traditional ways of continuing to jail dissidents, not crackdown on cyberattacks against America, and continue to flex Russian military might in Europe.
History has demonstrated America can work with Russia as previous U.S. presidents have, in fact, demonstrated. President Richard M. Nixon got SALT I with First Secretary Lenoid Brezhnev, and President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev took detente to new heights as Gorbachev oversaw a new political openness, or what the Russians call "glasnost," and economic restructuring in Russia based on the free market or perestroika.
Further low-level talks will continue, and there will be much suspicion and doubt that anything tangible could result, considering Putin's record on the major issues. And the upbeat responses by both Biden and Putin did not, in any way, reduce or eliminate the long-standing tensions between our two respective countries - the only two nations in the world with enough nuclear weapons to destroy the planet.
Biden, during the summit, talked of how U.S.-Russian cooperation would really progress out of not necessarily trust, but rather self-interest. And Trump certainly trusted Putin, despite the actions taken by the autocratic regime that involved poisoning Russian dissidents and interfering in U.S. elections.
It is fair to say that both of our nations have behaved in ways that have broken that trust - whether it was former President George W. Bush, who withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, or Putin, whose forces invaded Georgia and annexed Crimea. Trust is one thing, and U.S. and Russian self-interest another, while mutual interest regarding the entire planet, is the bigger picture.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
