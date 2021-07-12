A majority in the Osage County Republican Party has decided Oklahoma’s two senators need to be censured for failing to prevent, or at least stall, the certification of the Electoral College vote in January. The motivations for such an action are usually complex and not of a single source. Undoubtedly, some members of that county’s Republican Party genuinely believe the lie, the falsehood, the fantasy that the election was impacted by widespread fraud and that Biden’s victory was illegitimate.
With the election season nigh, it isn't unusual to witness politicians involved with the inner workings of their party, using party meetings and impending conventions to gain an advantage for their preferred candidate. In fact, though the people employing those tactics should not be proud of themselves, it is a time-honored political tradition to engage in machinations to provide as many benefits, and remove as many obstacles, for their candidate of choice. Those types of intra-party maneuvers are not about general elections; they are about primaries.
That is where our junior senator, James Lankford, comes into things. He is up for reelection this cycle. He also has a challenger in the Republican primary. That challenger, Jackson Lahmeyer, of Tulsa, has been consistent in his criticism of Lankford for changing his mind about challenging the 2020 presidential election results. It should be mentioned that the Osage County Republican Party has also been at the forefront of the criticism of Lankford and Inhofe, passing a resolution calling for resignations from the senators just after certification of the Electoral College votes. But the introduction of the resolution at the state level of the party seems likely to be as much about attacking Lankford as it is about expressing their discontent with him and Inhofe for a second time.
Anyone familiar with the dynamics of political parties will undoubtedly interpret this telling of events as overly simplistic and as concerning something that is self-evident. In many ways, it is. But it is often forgotten that the proportion of people active in a political party is only an exceedingly small sliver of the overall population. Most people have no idea the battles within a party are often as vicious and petty as those between the parties. And they would be shocked to learn that party unity is tenuous and illusory. While exceptions are certain to exist, this is true of both parties.
The situation with Lankford and Inhofe has been elevated to the state level. It is difficult to not attribute some of the impetus for it to the strategic considerations of next year’s elections. The mistaken belief that the election was stolen will have an indirect and diminished impact on the November elections. Bringing the issue to the forefront again, while serving several other strategic and public relations purposes, is more about the votes that will be cast next June, and if needed, in August. That is because whoever wins those elections to become the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate is likely to become our state’s next senator in Washington, D.C.
Because Oklahoma, for the moment, leans so heavily Republican, members of that party often view their primaries for federal offices as the elections that count. Republicans who are focused on national races may have the sense that election season starts 90 days earlier than it does for Oklahoma Democrats. Maybe it should not surprise anyone that the figurative knives are already coming out for contests to be held in 2022.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah
