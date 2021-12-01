COLUMN: Investing in Tahlequah for the long term is key

A month or so ago, the City Council had a visit with representatives from the Oklahoma Municipal League, who were in town to conduct a bit of training to improve our functionality. It’s good to have resources to assist our local governments. As a part of their training, they distributed copies of a book by Simon Sinek, titled “The Infinite Game.” It’s one of those books that puts what you generally grasp into a structured exploration.
This book begins by contrasting finite and infinite games. Finite games have a start and finish, there are established rules, and penalties for breaking those. Infinite games go on forever; there is no end in sight and there are no penalties for breaking expected behaviors. For instance, in this wild Oklahoma Bedlam week, the game itself played out on the field. There was kickoff with high expectations on both sides, a set of very busy officials who called a multitude of penalties, until finally the clock ran out, and with OSU ahead on the scoreboard at that precise moment, a victor was declared – a clear example of a finite game.
The infinite game on stage the same week was what happened with the coaching staff. In the long term, it impacts the program for years to come. How experienced and capable are your coaches? How strong is the support from your donor base? How invested and energetic are your fans? These are the kinds of questions and concerns that determine the strength of a team’s program and their ability to compete on the national stage in the immediate future. It’s been interesting to watch as OU has taken steps to secure and reassure these important elements in the immediate aftermath of the surprise resignation of the head coach.
While the loss of the finite game may hurt the fans for a few days, the success of those playing the infinite game is much more important to those fans for several seasons to come. That’s why it matters who is steering the ship. The athletic director, the university president, the Board of Regents, and others reacted fast, and to date, reacted well.
If you haven’t figured it out, there’s no “winning” at city government – or any other government, for that matter. The current and future state of our community is dependent upon an infinite game. How strong is our leadership, not just on the Council, but across our community? Decisions, actions and reactions impact our future and our residents well past the current moment.
The filing period for the next city election is less than a year away. Having a strong field of candidates giving our residents some well-qualified options is important. Now is the time to look at the people you know for their leadership qualities. If you know someone who would be good as our next mayor or councilor for either Ward 3 or Ward 4 – mostly the west side of the city – I hope you’ll encourage them to consider serving.
As a community, we are strong and growing. There is much opportunity over the next few years to make a difference for our future.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
