COLUMN: Involving all parties can help with environmental protection

I am all for protecting the environment.
My first job out of college was with the Ground Water Protection Council, a national organization whose mission was to work with feds, states, oil and chemical companies, and other environmental groups to work on sensible laws to protect the nation's ground water.
The board of directors consisted of representatives from the USEPA and USDOE, state agencies, oil and chemical executives, and groups like the Sierra Club. Imagine someone from EPA, Oklahoma Department of Health, Exxon, and Sierra Club discussing laws to protect our water.
It was remarkable to be a part of such an organization. It was a place where real environmental protection took place. Real issues were discussed in a professional and caring manner.
As an employee, I had the opportunity to spend 10 days in Alaska helping write a peer review publication on the operations of the Alaska Oil and Gas Commission. The people performing the review were from the EPA, DOE, and state regulatory agencies. They were very thorough in their review of how Alaska laws protected the environment, especially in the area of the North Slope region, the start of the Alaska oil pipeline.
While there we spent some time on the North Slope, specifically looking at the Prudhoe Bay area and the British Petroleum facility. The area sits on the coast of the Artic Ocean and produces an average of 1 million barrels, or 42 million gallons of oil, per day. Since beginning in 1977, the area has produced nearly 15 billion barrels of oil supplied to the United States.
The interesting thing I saw first-hand was that oil companies do care about the environment. The companies had several environmentalists on staff to oversee safety and production efforts to make sure everything was keeping with the agreements. From the conversations I heard personally, they were not simply there to keep EPA and other groups at bay. They were serious in their work.
I remember that besides protecting the ground water and the Arctic Coast, they made sure the company protected wildlife in the area. You could actually see the large oil pipeline making its way along the route south. Every so often large road-like structures of natural landscape material went over the pipeline into the barren wilderness. When I asked what they were, officials said company environmentalists insisted natural migration routes of the caribou not be disturbed, so routes were placed over the pipeline to keep the animals safe. There were other safety measures in place to protect polar bears, fish, whales, and other animal and plant life.
At a young age in the beginning of my professional career, this experience gave me an appreciation of what it means to truly live our lives of innovation and industrialization, while using sensible efforts to protect our environment.
There is a stigma that conservatives do not care about our environment, and that is not true. The example in Alaska is more effective than being lectured to by John Kerry - who served in Vietnam - lavishing in his large yacht off the coast of Nantucket, Al Gore, who flies around the world in a private jet when he has to leave his large mansion with nine air conditioning units, or by the little media darling Gretta Thunberg who acts more like a spoiled brat than someone who really offers real solutions to real problems.
Protecting the environment is important, but it takes everyone working together and then making the right choices. To really help, those who yell the loudest need to lead by example.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
