The Senate Intelligence Committee issued its Internet Research Agency report this week. The Senate concluded Russian social media operatives monkey-wrenched the U.S. from St. Petersburg, Russia, and not from Ukraine, as Trump-friendly D.C. lawmakers were spinning. The "Ukraine did it" talking point was to gin up a narrative in which the president might not have been bribing Ukraine by snagging anti-Russian aid from Congress.
IRA was an online spamming company that used targeted ads, falsified news articles, self-generated content, and social media platform tools to trick tens of millions of U.S. social media users. The Russian spambots sought to polarize Americans on the basis of societal, ideological, and racial differences. They initiated divisive rallies intended to clash people of differing views. "Putin’s Chef" Yevgheniy Prigozhin is charged with funding and directing the cyberattack. Putin’s Chef also used his paramilitary Wagner Group to attack the U.S. military base in Syria last year. In September, the U.S. Treasury Department stated it would seize Prigozhin’s assets for meddling in the 2018 midterm election.
Vladamir Putin publicly denies any election interference, but the Senate and Treasury Department have said IRA’s smear campaign originated in Russia in 2014. Racism, immigration and gun rights were used to stoke anger, distrust and provocation. Hillary Clinton, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz were all targets.
In 2016, I was shocked to see Bernie Sanders’ Dank Meme Stash bashing Hillary. To me, it didn’t fit Sanders’ philosophical angle. Dank Meme Stash contributors with fake profiles were sending out the vicious anti-Hillary cartoons. That’s when I became reserved about friending the type of profiles one might expect to find interesting as a single, 60s-something female, such as military officers with distinguished gray hair, recently widowed and lavishly displaying red sports cars, roses, wine, gourmet meals and travel backgrounds.
Fakers usually have few friends, and post bland and friend your friends and their friends, but are not typical Americans. I began reporting those profiles, as other alert users also pointed out impostors. Some of my friends who weren’t curious or suspicious found their news streams flooded with strange election posts, vitriolic criticisms of various candidates, and racial posts. The bots sowed discontent, pitting Black Lives Matter groups against law enforcement officers, and more. Russia’s goal was to create chaos and prevent the coalescence we saw in past elections. IRA was creating clash events to polarize, for example, white pride groups with Antifa counter-protests.
IRA was spending over a million dollars a month in the runup to the 2016 election, capitalizing more on the chance to "be a person" and express views, than on their ad spending, which was about $100,000 monthly. Twitter, then Instagram, then Facebook, were the three wormiest sites where IRA sought to influence voters. And it worked. Sixty-seven million Facebook users generated over a billion pro-Trump "likes" in the last month of the 2016 election. After the election, Prigozhin’s IRA "stepped on the gas," even topping previous posts. One might have thought the Pope endorsed Trump and Hillary sold weapons to ISIS, because 1.6 million times, readers noted or passed along these messages that were false but got more internet validation than the real news did.
It was never Ukraine meddling in the 2016 and 2018 U.S. elections. It was the same Russia seeking a U.S. president to repeal the Magnitsky Act so Russian oligarchs could launder crooked money in the U.S. The little country of Ukraine had nothing to do with it. Yet in spring and summer 2019, Donald Trump held back Congress’ Ukraine defense funds, as Russia continued to meddle in foreign interference.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
