It is really very difficult to assess the threat that Iran poses, to us or to anyone else, because we understand so little about those who run the country currently, other than that we don't like them.
I don't like most of the people in Congress on both sides, either, but I don't like them because I know too much about them, not too little. We suspect a lot and know little for sure, as demonstrated by listening to "experts" on Iran discuss their subject. I was born in Morocco and left there for the last time when I was 4, and I know more about that country than the Iran experts I have heard speak know about theirs.
Part of the reason for the paucity of knowledge is because the Iranians made the mistake of voting in sharia law back in 1979, and once the mullahs are put in charge, they kill anyone who tries to remove them. That's because sharia law is an example of a populous only being able to vote it in, and not ever being allowed to vote it out.
Since 1979, the information we receive from inside Iran is scattered and diffuse, and we suspect much but know much less. That makes being able to assess the threat they pose to others difficult to guess, since we can't read the minds of the Iranian leaders. What we do know is what they say, but much of that is fable and wishful thinking, and probably has little reality to truth.
We do know they are developing nuclear weapons and that they already have delivery vehicles that could drop them on anyone who annoyed them. But just as with North Korea, the Iranians know that if they were to ever use a nuclear weapon against anyone for any reason, they and their entire country would cease to exist only minutes later.
That leads me to believe they would have to be insane to use such a weapon, and if we thought them insane, we or someone else would assassinate them and move on to the next leaders. That has been the shared foreign policy around the world for more decades than I have been alive, and one of the major reasons no nation has ever pushed hard enough to taste reprisals - at least, not publicly.
Iran has made a nuisance of itself in the Middle East by funding and supporting groups that live and breathe for the chance to kill and destroy their enemies, and they are surrounded by their enemies. Groups like the Houthi Rebels in Yemen, Hezbollah and Hamas in Syria, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, and other such insurgents around the region, are funded by Iran.
So far, it hasn't been bad enough or aimed at Americans or American assets, or we would have put an end to that nonsense already, and the Iranians know it.
So, I guess Iran is no threat to us.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
